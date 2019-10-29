A Pike County man convicted in a multi-state bank robbery case was back in federal court in Pikeville this week to answer to new charges related to a previous bank robbery conviction.
According to court documents, Jason Lee Robinson, 40, of Powells Creek Road, Pikeville, was set to appear Monday in U.S. District Court in Pikeville for a hearing related to his alleged violation of the terms of his supervised release from his 2008 bank robbery conviction in Pike County. Robinson was already in federal custody after being convicted in June in a multi-state bank robbery spree that garnered national attention and earned him the nickname the “Traveling Bandit.”
Robinson’s court hearing Monday was in relation to his 2008 federal bank robbery conviction. In that case, Robinson was convicted of robbing a bank in Bell County and a bank in Pike County in August 2008, and he was sentenced to a 63-month prison term in that case with a term of supervised release to follow.
Beginning in December 2018, Robinson executed bank robberies in several states, leading to his conviction this past June.
Robinson gained notoriety for successfully robbing banks in Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Illinois and Utah before being captured in Colorado in January. According to court documents, during the course of investigating those robberies, federal authorities attempted to question Robinson after witnesses detailed identifying marks and characteristics of the person who executed the robberies matched those of Robinson.
Investigators went to Robinson’s home on Jan. 18 to make a home visit, due to Robinson still being under federal supervised release connected to the 2008 robberies. He was not present at the time of the visit and family members at the location reported he had not been seen since Jan. 10, the date of the robbery in Alabama.
Robinson’s probation officer, who made the home visit, also reported that Robinson had recently purchased “an old Ford Explorer” and the family reported that he had been driving that “cream-colored 2006 Ford Explorer” when last seen.
That vehicle, according to FBI filings, matched the description of a getaway vehicle used in Prattville and at Price Branch.
Robinson was convicted in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida after pleading guilty in the “Traveling Bandit” robbery spree and was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison in the case.
