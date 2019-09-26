Several churches and organizations around Pikeville will come together this Saturday for the first Recovery Celebration at New Beginnings Fellowship Church from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event will provide an opportunity for those in drug or alcohol addiction recovery to share their personal testimonies. The Recovery Celebration will include music, activities for children, food after the event and a recovery walk in downtown Pikeville.
UNITE Pike is hosting the event with New Beginnings Fellowship Church, WestCare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter and the Grace Fellowship Community Kitchen. New Beginnings Fellowship Church is located at 116 Main Street. Childcare will be provided, and the public is welcome to attend.
Debby Bailey, event organizer and UNITE Pike treasurer, said resources will be available at the event for people who may be struggling themselves with addiction or who know someone who is struggling.
“It was just something that was on my heart to do, to be honest,” Bailey said.
Bailey works as a substance abuse counselor in a women’s program, and she said she created the event because she wanted to offer hope of recovery to those who may be struggling with addiction. She said that she wanted it to take place in September, which is observed as National Recovery Month.
“I just know that a lot of people need hope that they can recover,” Bailey said. “I see a lot of success stories and I see a lot that are not successful. I want more people to be encouraged that recovery is possible.”
In Pike County, 150 people ages 15-64 died from drug overdoses between 2008 and 2012, and 100 people died from drug overdoses between 2013 and 2017, according to an assessment by NORC at the University of Chicago and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Bailey said that she wants to use the event as a way to help break down the stigma of addiction that can cause many who struggle with addiction to not seek help.
“I think there’s such a stigma attached to addiction, that once a person is addicted that it’s just a lost cause,” Bailey said. “There have been so many people that struggle and think there is no hope for recovery, and I know that’s not true. Recovery is possible.”
