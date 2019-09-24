Hatfield-McCoy feud legacy remembered

Pike County commemorated the legacy of the famous, violent Hatfield-McCoy family feud this weekend with the annual Hatfield-McCoy Heritage Days Homecoming.
The event featured many descendants of the families from about ten states across the country, including Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida and Oklahoma. Tony Tackett, executive director of Pike County Tourism, said the event is important to hold every year because it promotes peace in the community and supports the local economy.
“It’s to continue the tradition of peace and harmony,” Tackett said. “It also helps supply jobs to the region for a better tomorrow.”
Friday’s activities included “The Bullet” race in Pikeville and a performance of “Sally McCoy” at the Appalachian Center for the Arts, which featured a discussion session with descendants of the Hatfields and McCoys after the show.
On Saturday, visitors could participate in “The Cuss” obstacle course at Bob Amos Park, a pig roast at the Pikeville Farmer’s Market, the “Blood Song” play re-enactment of the feud performed by the Hatfield-McCoy Arts Council and a dinner with the family descendants at the Dueling Barrels Brewery & Distillery.
On Sunday, “The Gun” half-marathon took place, concluding the race series. That same morning, several family descendants led the fifth annual Hatfield & McCoy Feud Memorial Service, which was a church service that took place at the McCoy Homeplace and Well Site in Hardy.
“The descendants come together as one for the church service,” Tackett said. “It’s for a better tomorrow, leaving it a little better than it was before.”
The Hatfield-McCoy family feud has left two separate legacies, Tackett said. The first legacy is the famous feud itself between the families during the 1800s, and the other legacy is that of its many descendants who, he said, provide support to those in need in their communities.
“They can’t make up for what their ancestors did way back then, but they can leave the world better than how they found it,” Tackett said.
