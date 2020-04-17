The U.S. Department of The Treasury announced in a statement this week that more than 80 million Americans were expected to begin to see in their bank accounts the Economic Impact Payments approved by Congress as a part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, according to Pike County Attorney Howard Keith Hall, his office has learned that at least one group of individuals will experience a lower-than-expected or no payout at all from the program — dads and moms who owe child support.
Hall said this week that the action to garnish the payments was likely more a function of exclusion and was not something that was set forth in Congress' action to provide the stimulus payments.
"I've not seen a regulation, federal ruling or a policy or anything that said, 'We're going to take your stimulus check,'" Hall said. "It just seems logical that this would be treated the same as any other benefit we intercept. The stimulus checks were not included in the list of items that were exempt from attachment. Therefore, by reverse inference, you could deduce that they were going to be taken. And, sure enough, it looks like they are going to be taken."
The garnishment, Hall said, will occur automatically, as the the county's computer system is linked with the federal system and such deduction in cases of delinquent child support occur automatically.
Because of that, he said, even if there is a situation where the delinquent payer has made some sort of arrangement and is paying back the delinquency, the garnishment will occur because it shows the person is delinquent and will be in the amount owed.
"Most of the time, I agree 100 percent with the attachment on an income tax return, but where we're working with someone and have an agreement in place, where we're already taking so much a month, I don't necessarily agree with it," he said.
However, the garnishment process in this case, as in income tax returns, occurs without input against anyone who owes more than $500 in back child support.
"The bad part for a person that owes child support is they're not going to get their stimulus check," he said. "The good part is they're going to get $1,200 toward getting their child support paid off."
And he said, in most cases, that money will be going directly toward the child.
"My understanding is this is about the only thing it's going to be taken for," he said. "I'd be willing to bet no one in Pike County loses their stimulus check to anything but child support."
Hall said his office has an active child support caseload of approximately 5,000 cases and collects approximately $5.5 million annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.