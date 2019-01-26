‘Traveling Bandit’ bank robber arrested, ID’d as Pikeville man

The man who had been named as a suspect in multiple bank robberies across the United States over the past two months was captured Thursday in Colorado and identified as a Pikeville man. He was also identified as the same man who had served 63 months in federal custody for two bank robberies in Eastern Kentucky in 2008.
Jason Lee Robinson, 39, of East Shelbiana Road, Pikeville, was captured in Fruita, Colorado, Thursday by Federal Bureau
of Investigation agents. Robinson, aka the “Traveling Bandit,” was sought on federal charges for connections to at least seven bank robberies across six states since Dec. 28.
The FBI linked Robinson to robberies which occurred in Aventura, Florida on Dec. 28; Asheville, North Carolina on Jan. 2; Johnson City, Tennessee on Jan. 4; Mt. Juliet, Tenn. on Jan. 8; Prattville, Alabama on Jan. 10; Mt. Vernon, Illinois on Jan. 14; and then Price Branch, Utah on Jan. 17, according to court filings. He was identified as the man who robbed a bank in Bell County on Aug. 11, 2008, and in Pike County on Aug. 12, 2008. He was sentenced to 63 months in prison in connection to federal charges for those two robberies.
During the robbery in Aventura, Fla. on Dec. 28, court documents said, surveillance footage from a local business showed video of the robber, now identified as Robinson, while wearing a T-shirt, revealing descriptive tattoos on both arms, from the bicep to the wrist. The FBI wrote in its filings that Robinson has arm tattoos also consistent with those seen on that surveillance footage.
Investigators also noted that the hat which Robinson wore during the robberies in Asheville, Johnson City and Price Branch was the same hat which was worn during the robbery in Aventura, Fla.
Investigators went to Robinson’s home on Jan. 18 to make a home visit, due to Robinson still being under federal supervised release connected to the 2008 robberies. He was not present at the time of the visit and family remembers at the location reported he had not been seen since Jan. 10, the date of the Prattville. robbery.
Robinson’s probation officer, who made the home visit, also reported that Robinson had recently purchased “an old Ford Explorer” and the family reported that he had been driving that “cream-colored 2006 Ford Explorer” when last seen.
That vehicle, according to FBI filings, matched the description of a getaway vehicle used in Prattville and at Price Branch.
Robinson is being held in custody in Colorado and charges of bank robbery have been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado in Denver.
The Price City (Utah) Police Department reported that Robinson was arrested at a motel in Fruita, Colorado by special agents with the Denver FBI task force. The department also reported that Robinson is being cooperative with agents regarding the multiple bank robberies.
