More than 130 medical students of the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine from across the country pledged their commitments to the medical field during a white coat ceremony held at Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday, signifying the start of medical school.
The Arnold G. Gold Foundation led the white coat ceremony tradition in U.S. medical schools in 1993, and Dana Shaffer, dean of KYCOM, said that the tradition creates a “psychological contract for professionalism and empathy in medicine.”
“This is the second most important ceremony at the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine, second only to graduation,” Shaffer said. “It is necessary because being a physician, an osteopathic physician, starts now. You the members of the class of 2023 will be granted by society significant, and I hope humbling, power and responsibility in your relations with your fellow human beings.”
Shaffer said the students who put on their white coats at the ceremony were no longer just students.
“You must walk, talk, think, eat, sleep and behave as physicians 24/7, 365,” Shaffer said. “You must accept the mantle of professionalism bestowed upon you symbolically here today.”
Among the 138 students that were recognized, 39 of them came from Kentucky, with 16 of them being from Eastern Kentucky.
Those 16 students included Alexis Conley (Ashland), Amber Crawford (Mayking), Conner Gauze (Rush), Robert Grigsby (Martin), Tristan Harris (Pikeville), Caitlyn Hunt (Belfry), Jason Justice (Pikeville), Jordan Kirk (Inez), Yusra Mansoor (Pikeville), Brian Nickles (Kite), John Pina (Ashland), Nathan Pray (Hazard), Adam Taylor (Pikeville), Steven Vanover (London), Emily Willis (Pikeville) and Teddy Woods (Manchester).
Of the recognized students, 96 came from other states, including California, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia, among others. Three students came from other countries, including Lebanon, Lithuania and Nepal.
The keynote speaker was Anthony Yonts, an osteopathic physician who graduated from KYCOM in 2003 and specializes in internal medicine and pediatrics in Hazard. He explained a brief history of the significance of the color white in the medical profession, saying that around the 18th century those in the medical profession were seen as performing witchcraft.
“The field of medicine wasn’t always what we think of, and it wasn’t until the idea of antibiotics and the idea of actually trying to treat illness and trying to prevent future disease that medicine became what we know today as a science,” Yonts said.
During his keynote speech, Yonts provided stories of his own experiences as a medical professional to give advice and warning to the students.
“You have been given the privilege of pursuing a dream, a calling, a duty, a career, that I assure you will give more to you than you can ever give to it,” Yonts said. “You’re putting on your shoulders a lifetime of endless, exhausting days that is both physically and mentally towing, work hour weeks that others only gasp at. You have chosen a field that will demand time away f rom your family and your loved ones.”
Despite the stressful days ahead, Yonts advised the students to trust themselves during times when the lives of their patients are on the line.
“You’re going to get some kicks to the shin and a lot of pats on the back,” Yonts said. “Take them both equally, and learn and grow from them.”
Before the students were individually called to the stage to put on their white coats and recite a “pledge of commitment,” KYCOM’s Student Government Association president Nicole Tomzcuk spoke at the event, giving advice to her classmates before embarking into medical school.
“I would be lying to you if I said that medical school is easy because it’s not,” Tomzcuk said. “But despite the trials and tribulations, you’re going to have to keep in mind that there are over 100 others going through the same exact process as you, and those people are sitting right next to you. I urge you to reach out to one another and be each other’s keeper.”
