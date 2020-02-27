On Tuesday, a citizen-led public meeting was held in the Pike County courtroom to discuss the ongoing issues regarding Suddenlink and its “poor” service it has been providing to its customers throughout the area, as a number of residents said they “don’t want anything more than the basic services they pay for.”
The meeting, despite being held in the courtroom, was not a meeting of the Pike Fiscal Court. However, several members were in attendance, includeding, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, Deputy Judge-Executive Reggie Hickman, Dist. 1 Commissioner Brian Booth and Dist. 3 Commissioner Jason Tackett, who sat with the public in attendance.
Roger Ford, a county resident and meeting organizer, said he called for the public forum due to the systemic problems regarding the cable and internet provider, which is under a franchise agreement with the county.
“I know the city had a meeting, but I thought it would be good to have this so others could share their stories,” Ford said. “We are paying a lot of money and we’re getting terrible service. Something has to be done.”
According to Ford, he is a businessman who relies on the internet greatly, as sometimes he is required to work from home. Ford said that he wife also is required to work from home from time to time so when their internet service frequently goes out, Ford said it can be frustrating.
According to county employee Vince Ratliff, who was tasked with looking into the issue, Suddenlink has been working around the area to help resolve the issue and has sent Erin Jones, director of government affairs for Altice USA, the company which owns Suddenlink, to local meetings.
Erin Jones said that she has been covering the area for approximately two years and has been learning a lot about the system, but admits that “a lot of it goes beyond me.”
Suddenlink has approximately 339,000 customers throughout the county, according to her and the company has recently merged the two separate billing systems into one, which created some headaches for the company and its customers.
According to her, the biggest frustration which has been expressed to her, is the issues regarding the call center, which she said reached a peak late last year, but should have been since resolved, similar to sentiments she expressed to the Pikeville City Commission a week prior. There were also several service outages throughout the last couple of months that Erin Jones said the company was made aware of, including one incident that occurred in which a mudslide caused outage that was expected to take more than two hours to resolve.
“I came down in November and we started working through some of theses issues and the county determined the best way to handle it,” Erin Jones said. “They were having complaints sent over to them and they were compiling your information, so if you sent it along to them and they asked for more information, that was to provide it me. We escalated through our corporate escalations team that handle the top level complaints.
“They reach out to the customer within, usually 24 hours and they can either work through a billing issue or they can field services out to replace something, or schedule a service visit out to your home,” she said. “So that’s how those were handled and I think that approach was beneficial. I went through every single one of them last night and I think we have over 105, that Vince routed through me and I think we had almost all of those came to a resolution and if not, it was because we could not make contact with the customer.”
According to her, once the company started its escalation process in November and December, she said the company really caught onto “Hey, something’s happening in Pikeville and Pike County.”
She continued discussing how the company was determining which areas were having the highest call volume as well as who the repeat service visits, however, she was interrupted by Ray Jones, who said he was tired of this “same old song and dance.”
“I’m going to cut right to the chase,” he said. “These people are not getting the service that they’re paying for and I don’t want to hear any excuses because you met with Mr. Ratliff and Judge Hickman a couple of months ago and because of your company’s inaction, we have been forced to hire an attorney that handles FCC regulatory matters.
“Because of your company’s actions, now the county that is looking at a nearly $1.5 million deficit has to go out here and hire outside council.”
According to Ray Jones, from the information that has been provided to him, it raises questions whether the company is violating Kentucky’s Consumer Protection Act.
“You’re clearly in violation of the contract you have with the many subscribers here. Your company doesn’t have adequate personnel on the ground and there are some other issues that have come to our attention that raise some very serious questions that we’re going to be investigating, potentially to the appropriate law enforcement agencies to look into.”
He said he was hopeful that after the first meeting between Erin Jones and officials that the issues would have been resolved, “but obviously” those have not been. Ray Jones said the public meeting was maybe a little “immature” as he has not personally met with Erin Jones, but he added that there is an expected meeting on March 11 between her and officials from the court.
Ray Jones said that, during that expected meeting, he insists that one of the company’s top officials be at there as he said Erin Jones was just a company “lobbyist” and that she is only during her job and passing along the message. However, Ray Jones said he wants her to pass along a message to her company’s officials.
“Either your company is going to one of two things,” Ray Jones said. “You’re going to fix this immediately, or we’re going to look for a way to sue your company. And when we sue, it’s going to be for breaching Kentucky’s Consumer Protection Act and potentially issues involving material misrepresentation.
“We’re not going to tolerate this,” he added. “We’re also going to contact the Kentucky Attorney General’s office this week and we have some information we’re going to pass along to them. One way or another we’re going to get your management’s attention.”
Erin Jones said the issues definitely have the company’s attention and it recently flew individuals out to inspect the infrastructure in place and that repairing it is going to take some time. She added that individuals began working this week that the company hopes will make things “more reliable.”
Most of the resident took the time to discuss the recent experiences they’ve went through with the company, with a number stating that the company sent people out to their homes to inspect the problems. However, each said the issues were never resolved, despite have received a bill for approximately $60 for the visit.
Hickman and Ford, along with others in attendance, said that they routinely do speed tests on their internet, which they all said never adds up to the speed for which they are paying. Ford said that “throttling of service” is illegal in the federal market. Hickman said that it did feel like “throttling,” but added that he doesn’t know and would be “totally out of line” to make that statement.
Ford said, that if, in fact, that was the case, “it’s just wrong.”
“There’s no throttling going on, at all,” Erin Jones said. “I can tell you that there is no throttling at all going on across the system.”
Ray Jones said that is something that Erin Jones “can’t know” because of her position with the company and said that at the meeting set for March, there needs to be someone with technical background and authority to make decisions and fix issues.
“We want someone down here with some management authority that can make this stuff happen,” Ray Jones said. “Something is going to have to give.”
According to Ray Jones, after the meeting concluded, Erin Jones approached him to inform the court that meeting slated for March 11 was not going to take place after she had spoken to her supervisors. Jones said that the court is expected to continue speaking with and working to resolve these issues for the county residents.
