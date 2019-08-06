‘A world of pure imagination’

Appalachian Wireless Arena played host this past weekend to the Pikeville Comic and Toy Convention, which drew thousands for fun and games.

This past weekend, comic fans of all ages piled into the Appalachian Wireless Arena for the third Pikeville Comic and Toy Convention, which arena officials said drew thousands of people from all over the area during the course of the two-day event.

On Saturday, comic book fans came from far and wide to attend the third year of the Pikeville Comic and Toy Convention, which allowed those in attendance to meet some of their comic idols, as well as participate in other activities.

“We were very pleased with the turnout,” said AWA Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Josh Kessler. “We’re still working to find the final number so we don’t have those yet, but the fans came out in full support.”

The event which held a special VIP showing on Friday and then a general admission showing on Saturday featured a number of high-profile names for fans to meet, while also getting the chance to check out and purchase comic books and other memorabilia.

After yet another successful successful event, Kessler said the arena is already looking forward to next year’s convention.

