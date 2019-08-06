‘A world of pure imagination’

On Saturday, comic book fans came from far and wide to attend the third year of the Pikeville Comic and Toy Convention, which allowed those in attendance to meet some of their comic idols, as well as participate in other activities.
News-Express photos by Austin Blankenship & Cory Vance
News-Express photos by Austin Blankenship & Cory Vance
News-Express photos by Austin Blankenship & Cory Vance
News-Express photos by Austin Blankenship & Cory Vance
News-Express photos by Austin Blankenship & Cory Vance
This past weekend, comic fans of all ages piled into the Appalachian Wireless Arena for the third Pikeville Comic and Toy Convention, which arena officials said drew thousands of people from all over the area during the course of the two-day event.
“We were very pleased with the turnout,” said AWA Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Josh Kessler. “We’re still working to find the final number so we don’t have those yet, but the fans came out in full support.”
The event which held a special VIP showing on Friday and then a general admission showing on Saturday featured a number of high-profile names for fans to meet, while also getting the chance to check out and purchase comic books and other memorabilia.
