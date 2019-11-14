Several of Pikeville’s finest were promoted to higher ranks this week.
At Monday’s special meeting of the Pikeville City Commission, Pikeville Police officers Sonny Buckley, Chad Branham and Billy Ratliff were promoted to the rank of sergeant within the department. Also promoted was PPD Lt. Michael Riddle, who now ranks as a captain.
The promotions were approved unanimously by the members of the city commission, who complimented the officers for the work they do in service to the city. The officers were joined at the meeting by members of their respective families.
The city commission also took action to seek applications for new first responders. The commission approved advertising for applications for the position of lieutenant with the Pikeville Police Department and for the position of firefighter/EMT with the Pikeville Fire Department.
