PRESTONSBURG — A telethon hosted at the Mountain Arts Center on Wednesday raised more than $22,000 for Judi’s Place for Kids, a child advocacy center that helps children who have been sexually abused and their non-offending family members.
In its third year, the “It’s All for Children” telethon was hosted by Gearheart Communications and WYMT to raise funds for the center. Judi’s Place, which accepts donations year round, is seeking to raise $25,000.
“We all have to come together to help these children,” Judi’s Place Founder and namesake Judi Patton said. “It’s with the contributions of compassionate people that keep the doors open and the healing for these children.”
Entertainment was provided by musicians Nick Jamerson, Coaltown Dixie, Waylon Nelson and Savannah Jo, as well as Dance Elite dancers Caroline Mills and Isabella Vance, who performed on stage.
The telethon also featured appearances by Leslee, a courthouse facility dog at Judi’s Place that is trained to attend court hearings with children who have been abused.
“He does over 40 commands. He can open doors. He can turn on lights. He can turn off lights. He can pull wheelchairs, laundry baskets,” said Heather Norris-Harrison, of Judi’s Place. “He picks debit cards and credit cards up off the floor and he’ll hold them, because he’s learned to do that for people who are handicapped. So, he does a whole lot of things, but his main job is to help the kids in court.”
Norris-Harrison said Leslee is the only dog in Kentucky that assists children in court and that he’ll be working with kids soon in courts in Pike and Johnson counties.
Pike County Family Court Judge Kent Varney said Leslee “allows children to relax in court.”
“You wouldn’t believe their faces when they come to court and they sit there, and everyone’s nervous when they come. Children are especially nervous because they’re going to have to testify about some of the worst times of their lives. And Leslee provides them an outlet to feel safe and secure,” he said. “You should see the way the kids, when Leslee comes to the courtroom, they migrate back to the courtroom to see her. When they testify in court, Leslee sits beside them. It allows them to do that.”
Varney joined a long list of local officials who encouraged people to donate to Judi’s Place at this event.
Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner said Judi’s Place plays a “critical role” in helping his office bring child abusers to justice. He emphasized that the children served by the center are “our children” who live here and go to school here.
“The kids that are there, we’re talking about kids that are in circumstances that are ... the worst situations that most of them have ever been in and may ever be in, and how they are treated and how they are handled and how people interact with them could determine the entire outcome of their life. Separate from any criminal case is their ability to have the support and help they need to get through that,” Turner said.
He said the center is helping children who are “dire situations.”
“People just have no idea until you do it to see what many of our kids are going through around here,” he said. “And the people at Judi’s Place and the services that they provide is something that they’re uniquely equipped to provide that assistance in a way that no one else can.”
Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton explained that, from his prior work with the Kentucky State Police, before Judi’s Place opened, abused children had to re-live the abuse they endured by telling their story at least six times to teachers, parent or family members who received the initial report, and then to social workers, police officers, nurses or doctors, prosecutors and in testimony during court.
“It was so stressful on these kids to have to go through this entire system. They had to re-live it, over and over,” Stapleton said. “The first three were usually within a 24-hour period. They had to re-live this story. And then Judi’s Place came along, and they’ve streamlined the process and it is so efficient the way they do it now.”
He encouraged people to donate.
“If you’re listening to this, and you’re watching this, you should be thankful that this service is in place for your kids, your neighbor’s kids, your grandkids or whoever, and you should donate,” he said.
Pikeville Police Sgt. Chad Branham and his mother, Judi’s Place Child and Family Advocate Delphia Branham, also asked for donations. Sgt. Branham described the center as the “building block and a foundation” for his department’s ability to handle child abuse cases.
“Without them, we couldn’t get anyone prosecuted, and we could not get any of the kids that we run across that needs help, the help that they need because they provide so many services that no one else can,” he said.
He explained that the center offers therapy, forensic interviews, forensic exams, advocates who support and help abused children and their families, as well as equipment to collect evidence.
“Like I said, nobody likes the bad guys out there that do bad things to kids. Without them (Judi’s Place), they are not going to get prosecuted because they’re there for the victims and they help us with the victims. They help us get their interviews admissible in court. They know how to interview these children better than we do. That’s why we use them,” he said.
Judi’s Place Director Laura Kretzer displayed a shadow box filled with buttons — one for each child helped at the center’s Prestonsburg location since it opened three years ago.
“For those of you that can see it, the box is already three-quarters of the way full, and that’s just after three years,” she said. “And the children, when they are there, they get to pick a button, to represent themselves, and they put it in the slot on the top to give other children courage that they are not alone.”
She said one in 10 children are sexually abused. She told people who donated that they are making a difference in the lives of those children.
“I’m so privileged to have been, to be the executive director at Judi’s Place for Kids, and to have worked there for almost 15 years,” she said. “And I can tell you first hand the looks on the children’s faces when they get there and they don’t know what to expect and then the smiles on their faces when they know that they’ve been listened to and that someone has cared.”
Tax deductible donations may be mailed to: 253 University Drive, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653 or 128 S. College St., Pikeville, Ky. 41501. They may also be made online at, judisplace.org. For more information, visit Judi’s Place on Facebook.
Kentucky law requires people who have a reasonable suspicion of child abuse or neglect to report it by calling, (877) KY-SAFE-1.
