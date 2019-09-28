Law enforcement officers and firefighters clashed with Pikeville High School students and teachers, as well as University of Pikeville students and each other Thursday night, with the police ultimately coming out victorious.
The event was a five-on-five basketball tournament, the King of the Court, set to not only bring the community together and have fun, but also raise money for worthy causes.
Thursday’s event was the third King of the Court, according to PHS teacher Kelly Scott, but tit was the first which was done as a basketball tournament.
“Our Pikeville High School students and our Teens Who Care United club have always worked with our first responders in Pikeville,” she said, adding previous King of the Court events have been volleyball tournaments. “This year, we thought we would go all out and do a basketball game, five-on-five, 10 minute half.”
The first game also included University of Pikeville students, Scott said, with a purpose.
“We also wanted to bring our college into our community,” she said.
The Pikeville Fire Department, Scott said, was part of the inspiration to make the change to a basketball tournament this year, she said, because of a need.
“They came to us and asked us if we could do things a little bit differently this year, try to get more people in because they’ve got to raise a lot of money for that,” she said. “Part of the money’s going to go to our Pikeville High School DARE Panther Partner mentor program because it’s really important to talk to kids about bullying, drugs, peer pressure, things like that.”
Pikeville Fire Chief Patrick Bentley said that, while the department does have an air boat to assist in river response, recent changes and incidents have caused the department to consider the need for further ability to respond to incidents on the water.
“We’re wanting to buy a swiftwater rescue boat,” he said. “Especially with all the increase in river traffic, we need more resources that we can pull.”
In the first game, a group of PHS students, joined by UPike Archery Team members, fell to a team made up of Pikeville Fire and Rescue members. In the second game, a team made up of PHS teachers, including basketball coach Elisha Justice, were defeated by a law enforcement team which brought together several agencies, including the Pikeville Police Department, Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.
In the final game, law enforcement and firefighters, faced off, with Justice joining the firefighters’ team. After a back-and-forth battle, the law enforcement team came out on top with a 30-27 victory over the firefighters.
