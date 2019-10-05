Steel signing marks progress for YMCA expansion

The Pikeville Area Family YMCA is making progress on its latest expansion project.
A “steel signing” ceremony at the organization on Thursday marked the completion of the steel beam frame for a 17,000 square-foot wellness center expansion onto the YMCA’s existing facility. Community members, board of directors, state and local legislators and others involved in the project signed the final steel beam before it was placed onto the frame.
“It really punctuates the progress that we’ve made toward our goal,” Shelly Justice-Fouts, executive director of the Pikeville YMCA, said about the ceremony. “This is the final piece missing from the steel structure of the facility, and the names signed on the beam will be facing out toward the community.”
The YMCA’s new wellness center will include an indoor six-lane competitive swimming pool, weight room expansion, two multipurpose rooms, additional men’s and women’s locker rooms, family restrooms, a warm water recreational pool and a walking track expansion. The Wellness Center Expansion is planned to open in May 2020.
At the ceremony, guests included Sen. Phillip Wheeler, state Rep. Angie Hatton, Coal Run Mayor Andrew Scott, Donna McClure, Field Representative for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, and Pikeville City Commissioner Alison Powers.
“I’ve been a member here for about 20 years at the YMCA,” Powers said. “I love this YMCA and all that it does for our community, and I’m so proud on behalf of the city, as a member and as a board member to see this happen. We’ve wanted it for many years, and here it is.”
The ceremony also included remarks from representatives from Elliott Contracting Inc., Community Trust Bank Inc., Fahe, University of Pikeville and Summit Engineering Inc.
The expansion will mark the YMCA’s first phase of a “Capital Campaign” renovation project. About $4.7 million was collected for the expansion, and the YMCA is still raising money to begin the next phases.
To learn more about the expansion, visit, www.pikevilleymca.org.
