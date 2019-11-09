The City of Pikeville is looking toward cabins as the next tourism offering at Bob Amos Park.
At a recent meeting, held Oct. 28, the Pikeville City Commission approved seeking proposals for the construction and operation of cabins at the park as a supplement to the park’s new events center. Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick told the News-Express the cabins would be operated similar to rental cabins available in the Pigeon Forge-Gatlinburg, Tennessee, area.
“We want to build at lease one cabin with the hopes of eventually having three cabins,” Elswick said. “This really stems from the events center project and will be a part of what is offered at Bob Amos once the events center is opened.”
Elswick said the proposals being sough by the city include not only the construction, but also the operation of the cabins with the city maintaining ownership. He said the events center is slated to open at the end of this year or in the first quarter of 2020. He also said the city has a concept in mind for the design of the cabins in order for the structures to match the events center.
Elswick said the cabins will meet a need in the city for more lodging options.
“This is something that we wanted to try,” he said. “Lodging facilities is something that was identified as a need for the city and this will help to address that.
“We’re going to have a tremendous asset up there with the events center,” he said. “The cabins will be good facilities for people to rent as part of events they have there.”
