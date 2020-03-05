The Pike County Fiscal Court on Tuesday approved executing an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to undergo the 2020 cooperative cleanup project for Fishtrap Lake. Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said the court is committed to trying to keep the lake clean for years to come.
During its special meeting, the PCFC unanimously approved executing the Challenge Partnership Agreement with the Corps in order to clean up Fishtrap Lake, which has been flooded with debris due to the increased amount of rain the area has experienced.
According to Pike County Grant Administrator Sharon Hall, the county will be utilizing its 2020 Illegal Open Dumps Cleanup Grant.
“For the Fishtrap cleanup, it’s $59,595,” Hall said. “Last year we received $126,000. This year it’s a whole lot less, but we’re just thankful to be able to go back again.”
According to new Fishtrap Lake Resource Manager Audrey O’Quinn, the process of cleaning up the lake has already began, as the Corps has removed more than 2,500 cubic yards of combustibles and around 280 cubic yards of trash.
Jones said if the court can continue doing this every year, it can keep the lake in a state where it has some economic development potential.
A large portion of the garbage and debris in the lake still stems from Virginia, according to Jones, something on which he’s not happy using tax dollars to clean up.
“A lot of this stuff is coming in from Virginia,” Jones said. “And back when I served in the Senate, I wrote (Virginia) Gov. Northam a letter. But it seems like he’s been more interested in taking guns from law-abiding citizens rather than keeping their garbage out of our state.”
Jones told O’Quinn that he would just like to start some dialogue regarding the matter, as it’s something he’s fought to stop for some time.
O’Quinn said she appreciates the support and cooperation the court has shown to the Corps.
“I think this has been a great partnership, effort and a great example of teamwork,” O’Quinn said. “We have a great group of individuals at Fishtrap Lake and the employees there are well trained and talented, but they’ve been held back by the resources that they’ve had. But, you guys were able provide some of that.”
