UPike asks Pikeville officials to close city street for dorm construction project

Officials with the University of Pikeville asked the Pikeville City Commission this week to consider permanently closing a city street running through campus for a dorm construction project.
At Monday’s city commission meeting, UPike Board Chairman Terry Dotson asked the commission to consider permanently closing a portion of Kentucky Avenue to public through-traffic in order to allow the university to construct a dormitory building which would stretch across the roadway. Dotson said the project would increase the housing capacity at UPike, which would enable an increase in enrollment, and would also create more parking on-campus.
“We’re going to be in a situation where we could bring another 200 or 250 beds, and just using 200, that would bring about $6 million into this community to turn over with tuition, room and board, not including the extra students that buy gas and eat at restaurants and spend money, it will create business in downtown Pikeville,” Dotson said.
Dotson told the commission that, “The gem that you all have is the hospital and the university that nobody else can brag about east of I-75.”
According to a presentation by Joe Rasnick, with architectural firm integrity/Architecture of Lexington, the new building would be constructed on an area of campus between Kentucky Avenue, Poplar Street and Willows Street. The building would sit adjacent to the university’s Armington Learning Center and in front of the Paige Hall dorm facility, Rasnick said.
Dotson said the land on which the building would be constructed is one of the only flat tracts of land available on campus.
Dotson and Rasnick both told the commission that the initial plan is to keep the roadway of the current Kentucky Avenue in place under the new building’s footprint and to construct the building elevated over the roadway, with tunnels passing under the structure. Dotson said that plan would keep a contiguous street adjoining North Elm Street, as it currently does, intact and the city could utilize that route for emergency vehicles in the event of an emergency response. Rasnick said a cul de sac or other turning area would be installed at the end of the public portion of the remaining Kentucky Avenue at the intersection with Willows Street.
Dotson told the commission that the city would need to take action to give the street to the university in order for UPike to be able to secure the necessary funding for the project. Pikeville City Attorney Rusty Davis, however, said the university already owns the property on both sides of Kentucky Avenue.
Davis explained that in the event the city closes or abandons a street, the property owners on both sides of the affected roadway would become the owners of half of the street from their property to the middle of the road. Davis said the city has an easement across UPike’s property for Kentucky Avenue and the city, while not suggesting or recommending as much, would simply need to close the street and surrender its easement.
Dotson told the commission that the plan would make students safer on-campus by limiting the public traffic which flows through it and keeping students from crossing an active city street in order to move between the university’s facilities.
The city commission ultimately took no action on UPike’s proposal. Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said the item is something the commission would have to discuss further since the plan is only conceptual at this time.
In a follow-up interview, Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick told the News-Express that Monday’s meeting was the first the commission had heard about UPike’s desire to have a portion of Kentucky Avenue closed. Elswick said he had a previous conversation with university officials about their plan, but there had been no formal discussion about the project prior to Monday’s meeting. He said the city will consider the university’s request.
“We’ve seen a conceptual plan now (following the meeting) and it’s likely part of a larger master plan because the university needs more residential space,” Elswick said. “But they have not made a specific proposal to the city. What was presented was conceptual.
“We’ll continue the conversation,” Elswick said. “UPike is a significant entity that benefits not only the city but the entire region.”
