A Pike man was arrested on a non-motor vehicle DUI charge.
According to court documents, Craig Chafins, 60, of Cornett Drive in Pikeville was charged with DUI on Sunday night after Kentucky State Police Post 9 received a phone call stating Chafins had almost caused an accident while operating his bicycle northbound in the southbound lane of U.S. 23.
Kentucky State Police responded to the call and made contact with Chafins when, according to an arrest citation filed in the case, the trooper on-scene observed a beer can in a plastic bag.
The citation said that Chafins smelled of alcohol and became irate and refused to perform a field sobriety test when asked. Chafins, the citation said, was unsteady on his feet, and almost fell when trying to walk and was then transported to the Pike County Detention Center, according to court documents.
