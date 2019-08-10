Additional charges have been filed in a 2018 crash which killed a motorcycle rider in Pike County.
A Pike grand jury handed down an indictment last week against Kimberly Owens, 30, of Beaver Fork, Virgie, charging her with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. The charges are in relation to the Oct. 19, 2018 crash in which “Lamont” Jordan Wright, 20, of Jonancy, was killed.
Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Erin Chamberlin told the News-Express that the wanton
endangerment charges were filed in relation to Owens’ three children being in her vehicle when she allegedly caused the accident which killed Wright.
Owens is facing a charge of murder in relation to the death Wright. She was indicted on a murder charge in November 2018.
Owens is accused of causing Wright’s death when she allegedly turned her vehicle into the path of the motorcycle Wright was operating on Ky. 1469 in Virgie while attempting a U-turn.
Former Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Bartley told the News Express following the indictment charging Owens with murder that Owens told police she had drank beer prior to driving. Chamberlin told the News-Express following the indictment charging her with wanton endangerment that Owens’ alleged use of alcohol prior to the crash was a factor in the charges being filed.
The latest indictment against Owens was filed in addition to the separate indictment handed down last November charging her with murder in Wright’s death.
Others indicted recently by a Pike grand jury included:
• Elijah Thacker, 23, of Peytons Creek, Pikeville on a charge of second-degree assault.
• Melissa Pullins, 41, of Eagle Trace Boulevard, Harold, on a charge of first-degree robbery.
• Jason Clemmons, 34, of Lawrence Lane, Mount Vernon, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• David Lee Adkins, 43, of Gillespie Branch, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Garrick Weir, 38, of Elkhorn Creek, Shelby Gap, on a charge of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of DUI.
• Ashley Akers, 42, of Grassy Road, Raccoon, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of DUI.
• Sharon Spence, 66, of Ky. 321 Hager Hill, and Jennifer Tackett, aka Jennifer D. Spence, 36, of Ky. 581, Paintsville, on a charge of third-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of theft.
• Charles Gilbert, 65, of Rays Lane, Dayhoit, on charges of fourth-offense DUI and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Cricella Robinette, 26, of Left Fork of Island Creek, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Paul Langley, 52, of Rainbow Lane, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Jody Williams, 48, of Lake Road, Prestonsburg, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Williams was also indicted on misdemeanor counts of second-offense DUI and driving without a license and a traffic violation of failure to wear a seatbelt.
• Kimberly A. Crisman, aka Kimberly Bartley, 48, of Old Wagner Station Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and theft. Crisman was also indicted on misdemeanor charges of second-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Johnny Earl Varney, 44, of Rocky Hollow, Raccoon, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft.
• Timothy Cantrell, 41, of Cedar Hills, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and on misdemeanor counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• Wesley Webb, 28, of Smith Street, Pikeville, on a charge of theft.
• James Slone, 30, of Newsome Branch, Virgie, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and six counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Slone was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua Ray, 38, of Brushy Fork Road, Catlettsburg, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
• Michael Gilbert, 42, of Boulder Drive, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Zachary Sampson, 24, of Ratliff Creek Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon. Sampson was also indicted on a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher K. Adkins, 34, of Sutton Bottom Right, Pikeville, on three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Rory Hall, 42, of Peach Orchard Branch, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Marvin Ray Greathouse, 56, of Fourth Street, South Williamson, on a charge of second-degree forgery and a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a credit card.
• Emily Keene, 22, of South Branch, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Tabaitha M. Dotson, 23, of Little Creek, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Barbara Norman, 26, of Ivy Fork Road, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of theft.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
