Stuck in the house and dreaming of spring and gardens? The University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service is offering free “Horticulture Webinar Wednesdays” on a number of topics. Participants will glean information they will need as the days grow longer and they spend more time “social distancing” outside in their gardens.
UK specialists and extension agents will lead the 15- to 20-minute weekly sessions, using the online, social conferencing platform Zoom. The first webinar will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, with more following each week on the same day and time.
Andrea Stith, horticulture extension agent in Barren County, organized the series of online lessons.
“Though extension offices are closed due to the pandemic, we want to continue our roles as educators and help people learn about horticulture tasks they may not have tried before,” she said. “We also want to offer continuing education for our experienced gardeners and our Kentucky Extension Master Gardener volunteers. Our goal is to offer a variety of topics so there is something for everyone.”
Each week, participants will be invited to explore subjects that include small fruit production, beekeeping, vegetable gardening, lawn care and more.
Sign in for the webinars at https://uky.zoom.us/j/566301042. Participants will be prompted to install Zoom if they haven’t already done it. When asked for an identification number, sign in as a guest. Anyone can join a session, no matter where in the state they reside. Each webinar is limited to 300 people. The zoom link can also be found, at http://anr.ca.uky.edu/.
