Halloween and fall festivities are ramping up across the region. The following are events happening throughout the month of October:
October 5
• Haunted House — Mullins School (101 Tiger Way, Pikeville). 7 p.m. $5 entry fee. All proceeds benefit Mountain Comprehensive Care Center’s Summer Fun Camp.
• Kiwanis Fall Festival — Pikeville City Park (101 Cumberland Court). 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Food, games, hayrides, pumpkin patch, pictures with Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
October 7
• 13 Nights of Halloween — Perry County Public Library (289 Black Gold Blvd., Hazard). 5-7 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old or older. Crafting, cooking and more. To preregister, contact Amy Eversole at, (606)436-2475, or email, aeversole@perrylib.org.
October 8
• 13 Nights of Halloween — Perry County Public Library (289 Black Gold Blvd., Hazard). 5-7 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old or older. Crafting, cooking and more. To preregister, contact Amy Eversole at, (606)436-2475, or email, aeversole@perrylib.org.
October 9
• Jenny Wiley Festival — (200 North Lake Drive, Prestonsburg). 6 p.m.
October 10
• 13 Nights of Halloween — Perry County Public Library (289 Black Gold Blvd., Hazard). 5-7 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old or older. Crafting, cooking and more. To preregister, contact Amy Eversole at, (606)436-2475, or email, aeversole@perrylib.org.
October 11
• Haunted Trail (Cut Thru Mountain Haunted Holler Adventure) — Bob Amos Park, Pikeville. 7 p.m.
• 13 Nights of Halloween — Perry County Public Library (289 Black Gold Blvd., Hazard). 5-7 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old or older. Crafting, cooking and more. To preregister, contact Amy Eversole at, (606)436-2475, or email, aeversole@perrylib.org.
October 12
• Haunted Trail (Cut Thru Mountain Haunted Holler Adventure) — Bob Amos Park, Pikeville. 7 p.m.
• Pre-Holiday Yard Sale - Johnson County Extension Office (826 F.M. Stafford Avenue, Paintsville). 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted by Johnson County Extension Homemakers. If you are a homemaker and you would like a booth to sell your items, please contact Johnson County Extension Office at, (606)789-8108, for registration and more information.
October 13
• Haunted Trail (Cut Thru Mountain Haunted Holler Adventure) — Bob Amos Park, Pikeville. 7 p.m.
October 14
• 13 Nights of Halloween — Perry County Public Library (289 Black Gold Blvd., Hazard). 5-7 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old or older. Crafting, cooking and more. To preregister, contact Amy Eversole at, (606)436-2475, or email, aeversole@perrylib.org.
October 15
• Halloween Music and Movement Class — Elkhorn City Hall (395 South Patty Loveless Drive, Elkhorn City). 6-7 p.m. A one-time class. Dance, sing and play in this parent/child focused class. Each child will receive a small gift at the end of the class. $15 per child (sibling discount available). Hosted by Rhythmic River Studio of Music. For more information, email, rhythmicrivermusic@gmail.com.
• 13 Nights of Halloween — Perry County Public Library (289 Black Gold Blvd., Hazard). 5-7 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old or older. Crafting, cooking and more. To preregister, contact Amy Eversole at, (606)436-2475, or email, aeversole@perrylib.org.
October 16
• 13 Nights of Halloween — Perry County Public Library (289 Black Gold Blvd., Hazard). 5-7 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old or older. Crafting, cooking and more. To preregister, contact Amy Eversole at, (606)436-2475, or email, aeversole@perrylib.org.
October 17
• Halloween Music and Movement Class — New Beginnings Fellowship Church (116 Main Street). 6—7 p.m. A one-time class. Dance, sing and play with your little one in this parent/child focused class. Each child will receive a small gift at the end of the class. $15 per child (sibling discount available). Hosted by Rhythmic River Studio of Music. For more information, email, rhythmicrivermusic@gmail.com.
• “The Haunting of Hill House” — Artists Collaborative Theatre (207 North Patty Loveless Drive, Elkhorn City). Tickets are $12. The show runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 3. For showtimes and more information, call, (606)754-4228, or visit, “Artists Collaborative Theatre, Inc.” on Facebook.
October 18
• Haunted Trail (Cut Thru Mountain Haunted Holler Adventure) — Bob Amos Park, Pikeville. 7 p.m.
• “The Haunting of Hill House” — Artists Collaborative Theatre (207 North Patty Loveless Drive, Elkhorn City). Tickets are $12. The show runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 3. For showtimes and more information, call, (606)754-4228, or visit, “Artists Collaborative Theatre, Inc.” on Facebook.
• Haunted Hayride, first weekend — Jenny Wiley State Resort Park (419 Jenny Wiley Drive, Prestonsburg). 6 p.m.-midnight.
• Haunted Boat Ride — Jenny Wiley State Resort Park (419 Jenny Wiley Drive, Prestonsburg). 8 p.m.-midnight.
• Breaks Park Halloween Spooktacular — Breaks Interstate Park (627 Commission Circle, Breaks, Virginia). For a full schedule of events, visit, www.tourpikecounty.com/event/breaks-park-halloween-spooktacular/.
• 13 Nights of Halloween — Perry County Public Library (289 Black Gold Blvd., Hazard). 5-7 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old or older. Crafting, cooking and more. To preregister, contact Amy Eversole at, (606)436-2475, or email, aeversole@perrylib.org.
October 19
• “The Dead Ball,” presented by Pikeville Main Street — The Appalachian Center for the Arts (218 Second Street). 8 p.m.-midnight. Ages 21 and older. Tickets are $25 pre-sale, $30 after October 10 at, Pikevillemainstreet.com. Admission includes food, and cash bar will be available. Bring your best Halloween costumes, and party with zombies and the dead. For more information, contact Minta Trimble, Main Street Director, at, (606)899-2489.
• Haunted Trail (Cut Thru Mountain Haunted Holler Adventure) — Bob Amos Park, Pikeville. 7 p.m.
• “The Haunting of Hill House” — Artists Collaborative Theatre (207 North Patty Loveless Drive, Elkhorn City). Tickets are $12. The show runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 3. For showtimes and more information, call, (606)754-4228, or visit, “Artists Collaborative Theatre, Inc.” on Facebook.
• Haunted Boat Ride — Jenny Wiley State Resort Park (419 Jenny Wiley Drive, Prestonsburg). 8 p.m.-midnight.
• Zombie Invasion — Floyd County Public Library (161 North Arnold Avenue, Prestonsburg). 10-11 p.m. All ages are invited. Updates will be posted on the “FCPL Zombie Invasion” Facebook page.
• Breaks Park Halloween Spooktacular — Breaks Interstate Park (627 Commission Circle, Breaks, Virginia). For a full schedule of events, visit, www.tourpikecounty.com/event/breaks-park-halloween-spooktacular/.
• Howlin’ Halloween Bash 2019 — First Federal Center (Community College Drive, Hazard). 8 p.m.-midnight. Dinner, dancing, costume contest and more. Proceeds benefit the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center. For more information, call, (606)439-2111, or, (800)560-1101.
October 20
• Haunted Trail (Cut Thru Mountain Haunted Holler Adventure) — Bob Amos Park, Pikeville. 7 p.m.
• “The Haunting of Hill House” — Artists Collaborative Theatre (207 North Patty Loveless Drive, Elkhorn City). Tickets are $12. The show runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 3. For showtimes and more information, call, (606)754-4228, or visit, “Artists Collaborative Theatre, Inc.” on Facebook.
• Halloween Bash Pageant — Hazard Perry County Senior Center (354 Perry Pard Rd., Hazard). 3 p.m. Entry fee is $85, with $40 deposit due by Oct. 4. Female and male categories with beauty/formal and favorite Halloween costume. All contestants receive a crown, sash, trophy and gift bag.
October 21
• 13 Nights of Halloween — Perry County Public Library (289 Black Gold Blvd., Hazard). 5-7 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old or older. Crafting, cooking and more. To preregister, contact Amy Eversole at, (606)436-2475, or email, aeversole@perrylib.org.
October 24
• City of Pikeville’s Nightmare on Main — Appalachian Wireless Arena (126 Main Street). 6-8 p.m. For more information, contact Andy Linton, director of events, at, (606)437-5119, or visit, www.visitpikeville.com.
• “The Haunting of Hill House” — Artists Collaborative Theatre (207 North Patty Loveless Drive, Elkhorn City). Tickets are $12. The show runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 3. For showtimes and more information, call, (606)754-4228, or visit, “Artists Collaborative Theatre, Inc.” on Facebook.
October 25
• Haunted Trail (Cut Thru Mountain Haunted Holler Adventure) — Bob Amos Park, Pikeville. 7 p.m.
• “The Haunting of Hill House” — Artists Collaborative Theatre (207 North Patty Loveless Drive, Elkhorn City). Tickets are $12. The show runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 3. For showtimes and more information, call, (606)754-4228, or visit, “Artists Collaborative Theatre, Inc.” on Facebook.
• Haunted Boat Ride - Jenny Wiley State Resort Park (419 Jenny Wiley Drive, Prestonsburg). 8 p.m.-midnight.
October 26
• Haunted Trail (Cut Thru Mountain Haunted Holler Adventure) — Bob Amos Park, Pikeville. 7 p.m.
• “The Haunting of Hill House” — Artists Collaborative Theatre (207 North Patty Loveless Drive, Elkhorn City). Tickets are $12. The show runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 3. For showtimes and more information, call, (606)754-4228, or visit, “Artists Collaborative Theatre, Inc.” on Facebook.
• Haunted Boat Ride — Jenny Wiley State Resort Park (419 Jenny Wiley Drive, Prestonsburg). 8 p.m.-midnight.
• Halloween Race — 23RC (7241 North Mayo Trail, Pikeville), Oct. 26, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Kentucky Opry Jr. Pros Halloween Show — Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg. 7:30-10:30 p.m.
• Haunted Library — Floyd County Public Library (161 North Arnold Avenue, Prestonsburg). 7-10 p.m.
October 27
• Trunk or Treat — Cowpen Freewill Baptist Church (119 Haynes Village, Pikeville). 5-7 p.m.
• “The Haunting of Hill House” — Artists Collaborative Theatre (207 North Patty Loveless Drive, Elkhorn City). Tickets are $12. The show runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 3. For showtimes and more information, call, (606)754-4228, or visit, “Artists Collaborative Theatre, Inc.” on Facebook.
October 28
• Halloween Party — Pikeville City Park. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Costumes given out if needed. Free candy. Those who attend can buy hot dogs & drinks.
• Trunk or Treat — Texas Roadhouse (130 Justice Way, Pikeville). 5-7 p.m. Free community event. After kids have filled their bags with candy, head on inside to enjoy a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree. Costumes are encouraged but not necessary. Trunks needed. To book your spot, please contact Madison at, (606)434-0821, or email, madison.fields17@yahoo.com.
October 29
• Hal-O-Win Scavenger Hunt — The Appalachian Center for the Arts (218 Second Street). 6-9 p.m. Presented by Mountain Top Media.
October 31
• Trick-or-Treating — Pikeville, Coal Run & Elkhorn City. 6-8 p.m.
• Trunk or Treat — Zebulon Church of Christ (4627 Zebulon Highway, Pikeville). 6-8 p.m. Candy, hot dogs, popcorn and hot chocolate. Photo stations will be located throughout the Trunk or Treat area.
• “The Haunting of Hill House” — Artists Collaborative Theatre (207 North Patty Loveless Drive, Elkhorn City). Tickets are $12. The show runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 3. For showtimes and more information, call, (606)754-4228, or visit, “Artists Collaborative Theatre, Inc.” on Facebook.
