Seven people were indicted by a Pike grand jury recently on various charges linked to the alleged trafficking of drugs, mainly methamphetamine.
According to court documents, the trafficking crimes were investigated by Kentucky State Police and the Pikeville Police Department.
Those indicted on trafficking charges, according to court documents, included:
• Paul D. Hester, 53, of Wall Street, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) while in possession of a firearm as well as three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine). The charge involving a firearm is a class B felony, punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison, while the other three trafficking charges are class C felonies, each punishable by a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.
• Whitney J. Howell, 29, of Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville, and Sherri Lee Smith, 63, of Zebulon Highway, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a class D felony, punishable by a maximum prison sentence of five years. Howell was also indicted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, related to previous convictions on charges of theft and possession of a methamphetamine precursor. The persistent felony offender charge is a class C felony, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.
• Clifton Curts “Bear” Boyd, 41, of Venters Lane, Pikeville, on two charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both class C felonies, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. Boyd was also indicted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree, a class B felony, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. The persistent felony offender charge, court documents show, is related to previous convictions on charges of theft and forgery.
• Scotty Crum, 43, of Harolds Branch, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (oxycodone and hydrocdone) while in possession of a firearm (two counts), class B felonies, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. Crum was also indicted on a class C felony charge of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, a charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison, as well as class D felony charges of trafficking in marijuana while in possession of a firearm and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two counts), each of which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Crum also faces a misdemeanor charge of DUI in the indictment.
• Clinton Z. Varney, 20, of Goodman Road, Williamson, W.Va., on a class D felony charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), which is punishable by up to five years in prison, as well as misdemeanor charges of trafficking in marijuana, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert Prater, 37, of Riverbend Drive, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), a class D felony which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.