A man allegedly under the influence of alcohol was arrested this week at the Pike County Judicial Center.
According to court documents, Joel David Elkes, 41, of Douglas Parkway, Pikeville, was arrested Tuesday as he attempted to enter the Pike County Judicial Center. According to an arrest citation, Elkes was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and red, glassy eyes.
The citation said Elkes also had a “very strong odor of alcohol on his person” and a breathalyzer test conducted by police showed the signs of alcohol consumption.
Elkes was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of alcohol intoxication. He was released from the jail Tuesday evening on a surety bond.
According to the booking log at the Pike County Detention Center, Elkes has been arrested on alcohol intoxication charges four times since June 26 and was arrested on a public intoxication charge in May. He has no arrests in Pike County prior to his May arrest, according to the jail’s booking log.
