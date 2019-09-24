A new program between PMC, Big Sandy CTC, Pike County Schools and Pikeville Independent is aimed to open doors of opportunity.
Recently, a new program through Pikeville Medical Center and Big Sandy Community and Technical College was announced, which will allow students in Pike County, as well as Pikeville Independent a “fast track” opportunity to graduate high school with their associate degree, while reducing the hours and cost of a degree.
Secretary of Education and Workforce Development for the Commonwealth of Kentucky Derrick Ramsey is committed to helping launch the K-Tech program and said there’s a lot for which to be excited and “doors are going to be kicked down.”
“I had met with Donovan and his team about three or four weeks ago and we were talking about ways we could possibly, as a state, help them fill a lot of vacancies that they have,” Ramsey said. “And I just happened to carry around in pocket information about this program called Apprenticeship.
“Particularly in this case, it’s called K-Tech,” he added.
Kentucky Advanced Technical College High (K-Tech) will be funded through a three-year $627,000 grant and will launch an apprenticeship program for Pike County and Pikeville Independent high school students. The program will focus on on two of the fastest growing job sectors – healthcare and information technology.
According to Ramsey, students will have the opportunity to meet potential employers, take dual credit course work, receive soft skills training and participate in paid apprenticeships.
“So frequently you hear of young people not understanding what the workforce is about,” Ramsey said. “Well with this, they get an opportunity to work as well as get an education.”
Pike County Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins and Pikeville Independent Superintendent Jerry Green will be working with the state to expand the Certified Nursing Assistant program in each of their respective schools to increase the pipeline of high school graduates interested in nursing.
Adkins said that K-Tech will be “huge” for keeping students in here in Pike County, as with the decline of coal jobs, the county schools has seen several students leave the area.
“We’ve lost over 17,000 kids in the last six years,” Adkins said. “So hopefully this will provide an opportunity for those students to be able to stay here.”
Adkins added that the county schools system sees a lot of kids go off to college and never come back because of the lack of opportunity in the area. But with this new career pathway, he said, school administrators believe they will be able to retain those students.
“The most exciting thing for me is, that these students will be leaving high school with a two-year degree while being debt-free,” Adkins said.
Greene said the program adds something to Pikeville Independent that the school didn’t have before.
“We have many of our graduates that will pursue careers in the medical field,” Green said. “We have students that are hungry for those positions that involve a much higher level of education.”
Green said this program will offer a pathway to get those students on that track.
“Many times students won’t have the opportunity to be around the medical field profession, unless they or someone in their family is ill,” Green said. “So this will provide them with an opportunity, even if their goals are much higher, to see that track.”
Pikeville Medical Center CEO Donovan Blackburn said the hospital has a responsibility to help drive the economic prosperity of the region so the K-Tech program made absolute sense in helping giving the area’s youth a pathway and opportunity to stay home, while being able to find an adequate career.
“For too long people have had to leave the area to find work,” Blackburn said. “Pikeville Medical Center represents the economic engine of this area, so we felt it was our responsibility to be a catalyst.”
According to Blackburn, the grant awarded to fund the apprenticeship is a “grant of hope” and will help “teach kids how to fish instead of just giving them the fish.”
“We want the opportunity to let our youth grow, learn and learn to be mentored in a way that not only fills our need but gives them a living wage and a way that allows them to stay in the area,” Blackburn said. “This allows kids to make a contribution to this area and community.
“We here at Pike Medical Center are glad to be a partner to this,” he added.
The K-Tech program will be placing 90 to 100 students into the apprenticeship program each year, for the next three years, but Blackburn said he’d like to see the program grow, as according to him, it shouldn’t be a “few year program.”
“In five years I’d love to see the program still here and fully funded,” Blackburn said. “We certainly have the talent in Eastern Kentucky we just have to have the exposure to our kids.”
Blackburn added that this will be a new chapter for healthcare, but more importantly the youth of the area.
