On Tuesday, the Appalachian Wireless Arena announced that legendary rock band Poison will be making its long-awaited return to Pikeville on Saturday, Aug. 8.
The band, which amassed their success through the mid-‘80s to ‘90s, will return to Pikeville for the first time since they rocked the then-Expo Center in 2008. Since getting their start in 1980, Poison has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide and collected 13 platinum records along the way.
Appalachian Wireless Arena Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Josh Kesler told the News-Express the arena is very excited to have the band known for songs like number one hit “Every Rose has its Throne” back.
Kesler said he wanted to urge fans to not wait until the last minute to get their tickets.
“The last time Poison was here, they sold out in 32 minutes,” Kesler said. “The band is on an all-time high right now because of their giant stadium tour with Motley Crue and Def Leppard. Those stadium tour tickets are very pricey, but you can stay in your own backyard and get tickets for a great price.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March and can be purchased at the Community Trust Bank Box Office or Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $96.50, $69 and $39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.