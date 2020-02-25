Mathletes from Pikeville Junior High School received top honors among competing Eastern Kentucky schools at the Kentucky Big Sandy Chapter MATHCOUNTS Competition, which was held at the Big Sandy Community and Technical College Prestonsburg campus on Feb. 15.
The MATHCOUNTS Competition Series has four levels of competition — school, chapter, state and national — and each level of competition is comprised of four rounds, a sprint, target, team and countdown round.
Pikeville Junior High School won first in the team competition, while competing against schools from Floyd County and Johnson County. Only four students from each school’s team can compete together in the team round of the competition, and Pikeville Junior High School’s winning team included Andrew Ferguson, Noah Howie, Aneesh Sharma and Maximillian Eli Tan.
This is the second year that Pikeville Junior High School’s MATHCOUNTS team has won first place in the team competition. Coach Ginger Mullins has coached the MATHCOUNTS team at Pikeville Junior High School for two years.
“As a coach, I tell them every day: I can’t make you a winner,” Mullins said. “I can give you the strategies, I can give you the resources, but I can’t make you a champion. It’s what you make of it at home, if you’re doing the extra studying, if you’re doing the extra problems on the MATHCOUNTS app. Those are the true things that make them winners.”
Last year, at the state competition, Pikeville Junior High School’s team received ninth place in the team competition. Mullins said she hopes for her students to place in the top five or in the top eight.
“We just want to see progress,” Mullins said. “That’s what I always want to see in my students. I just want to see them improve.”
Sharma, an eighth grader at Pikeville Junior High School, won first individual overall. He received a full tuition scholarship to the University of Kentucky, a four-year $1,000 scholarship to Western Kentucky University and a $500 scholarship from the Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers. This is the third year that a Pikeville Junior High School student has won top individual overall and received a full-tuition scholarship from the competition.
Aneesh said he has sharpened his skills in math since he was in the first grade, and he often put in more than five hours each evening studying. He said he was relieved to know that his hard work had paid off in the competition.
“It was a nice break to not have to study so hard,” Aneesh said.
While Aneesh said he isn’t sure of what he wants to do in the future, he knows that he wants to go into the math or science field.
“I don’t really have an exact answer to what I want to do,” Aneesh said. “It’s more of vague connotations. I’d consider myself to be relatively average because you see these national competitors and you’re just blown away by them. I’ve always seen myself as good in Kentucky, but not great.”
Aneesh’s mother, Preeti Sharma, said she has been appreciative of Mullins, Jason Booher, Pikeville Junior High School’s principal, and the Pikeville Independent Schools for being supportive of her children as they continue their academics. She said she is proud of how Aneesh has grown academically, and she is hopeful of his future, no matter which profession he chooses to pursue.
“He’s put a lot of effort into this,” Preeti said, adding that her son often studied for many hours at a time for the competition. “It’s very fulfilling to watch him succeed academically. Whatever he chooses to do, I’m sure he’ll make the school very proud.”
Pikeville Junior High School will advance to the Kentucky State Competition at Western Kentucky University on March 21 with Aneesh Sharma, Andrew Ferguson, Noah Howie, Maximillian Eli Tan and Adrian Shepherd, who won second place not on a winning team.
Principal Jason Booher expressed his hope for the team as they advance to the state competition.
“Our expectations are always high, each and every year here in everything we do,” Booher said. “When they go to state, they’re gonna expect to win and give it their best shot.”
J.D. Adams Middle School won second place in the team competition. Members of that winning team included Ally Hamilton, Kaden Lewis, Grace Miller and Sara Springer, with Coach Jennifer West. Other schools who participated in the competition this year included Allen Elementary, John M. Stumbo Elementary and Johnson County Middle School.
The Kentucky Big Sandy Chapter MATHCOUNTS program is sponsored by the City of Pikeville, the City of Prestonsburg, Alchemy Engineering, Summit Engineering and Southern Bliss of Pikeville. Leadership at the local levels of the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series is provided by members of the Big Sandy Chapter of the Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers.
