Pikeville’s state senator was placed at the center of a controversy this week when social media posts he had made were labeled as “racist” in a statement issued by the Kentucky Democratic Party Thursday.
In two of the Facebook posts, 31st Dist. state Sen. Phillip Wheeler, a Republican, criticized Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, referring to Northam by a nickname used as a racial slur against African Americans. In another questioned in the Kentucky Democratic Party statement, Wheeler referred to Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, as “Pochahantas.”
The KDP press release also pointed to a Facebook post in which Wheeler spread a conspiracy theory about Univision television host Jorge Ramos.
“Using racial slurs and sharing racially divisive conspiracy theories does not happen repeatedly and over the course of many years by accident. It’s intentional and with purpose,” said Marisa McNee, spokeswoman for the Kentucky Democratic Party in the statement. “Mr. Wheeler tried to delete his comments and then blame the members of the public who rightfully expressed outrage. That’s not acceptable. Phillip Wheeler needs to apologize and explain his behavior to the public. Republican leaders in the state senate should condemn the comments immediately.”
In a statement issued to the News-Express Friday, Wheeler said he regrets any pain the posts caused.
“Gov. Northam is someone with whom I strongly disagree, and I repeated a nickname on Social Media that Northam has acknowledged using and which was widely discussed in the media,” Wheeler said in the statement. “I attempted to use this reprehensible nickname as a way of calling attention to Northam’s disturbing racism in his past. There were better ways of doing this, and I apologize for having offended people and have removed the posts.
“I ran for this office to make life better for all Kentuckians and regret any pain that my posts caused,” he continued.
Wheeler won election to the office in a special election last year to fill the unexpired term of Ray Jones, who resigned to take the office of Pike County judge-executive. Wheeler has no Republican challenger in the May primary, but will face a general election challenge from one of two Pike County Democrats — Glenn Martin Hammond, of Pikeville, and Scott Sykes, of Elkhorn City — vying for their party’s nomination.
