Last week, the Elkhorn City Council held a work session to discuss a number of topics regarding the city moving forward.
During the work session, the council discussed some budget related items, as well as the need to form a number of city committees in order to get citizens more involved. However, possibly the biggest news from the work session is regarding the possibility of moving the city’s annual Apple Blossom Festival to a later date, which could also include the festival receiving a name change.
According to the council, the members have been contemplating a possible change for some time now, due to the “dreary weather” the festival “almost always” experiences. Mayor Mike Taylor said possibly moving the festival to a later date could help lessen the financial burden on the those families, as traditionally the festival takes place in May, which Taylor said is right on the heels of downtown Pikeville’s annual Hillbilly Day’s celebration in April.
“You know, if we push it back towards, say, the fall then it’d give those families some time to save up a little more money,” Taylor said. “You also have families going on vacation due to school typically getting let out around that time, so it kind of makes sense.”
The move was proposed by Elkhorn City Baptist Church Pastor Aaron Butler and his wife, Melissa, who organized and basically “saved” the festival last year, as, until they stepped up. nobody had shown any interest in keeping the city tradition alive.
According to Aaron Butler, he and Melissa Butler have already begun planning this year’s festival thanks to the funds from last year. This year, the two said it’s expected to last two days instead of just one day.
The two also alluded to reaching out to some of the local schools in the area to see if they would be interested in bringing students to the festival’s first night, which the two said would be on a Friday.
The council was in agreement, that given all the factors involved, that it would probably be a smart idea to at least consider the move, especially if distancing it from HBD would help draw more people.
Other topics discussed at the session included the need to begin budgeting more money for certain items. One thing that Council member Roxanne Blankenship said she would like to see, is including more money in the budget for training.
“We only have $500 budgeted for training,” Blankenship said. “I’d like to see us begin putting a little more money back for things like that, because they’re a great way to communicate and network with other government leaders.”
Council member Corey Bailiff said the city should also start putting more money into its tourism/recreation in the city and even alluded to possibly attempting to mend the relationship between the city and the kayakers, who used into flood Elkhorn during water release season.
Another issue discussed during the session was the need to start enforcing delinquent taxes within the city. The issue was brought up by council member Rob Lester, who said that it’s not fair to those in the city who do abide by the law and he added that those funds could help the city.
“We have the list and we know the names, so why aren’t we enforcing this,” Lester said. “This is something that’s been in place for a while and I think it’s time that we start enforcing it and going after those who just choose to ignore it.”
The council took no action on any of the topics as the meeting was just a work session, but the council is expected to continue those on-going discussions moving forward and once a consensus is made, they will then table it during one of their regular meetings in the future.
