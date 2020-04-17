Future funding for Floyd, Perry, Johnson, Pike and other Eastern Kentucky counties could be impacted by the lack of responses to the 2020 census.
As of April 12, the national response rate for the census was about 48 percent. Ranking 18th nationally, Kentucky’s response rate is higher than the national average, with the census reporting it at about 49.8 percent on April 12. The response rates from households in Eastern Kentucky, however, lag far behind other areas of the state.
The response rate in every congressional district in Kentucky is more than 50 percent and is highest in District 4, where 54.6 percent of residents responded. The response in the Fifth Congressional District, which covers Floyd, Pike, Johnson, Perry and other Eastern Kentucky counties, is only 37.4 percent.
The response rates are low in all local counties.
The U.S. Census reported that the following response rates for Eastern Kentucky counties on April 12:
• Martin County: 16.3 percent
• Knott County: 25.4 percent
• Magoffin County: 25.8 percent
• Perry County: 27.6 percent
• Floyd County: 30.3 percent
• Johnson County: 40.4 percent
• Pike County: 41.9 percent
The rates of those filing responses online, instead of returning the paper census form, are also low in this part of the state. Online response rates were 16 percent in Floyd and Perry counties, 23.2 percent in Johnson County and 26.2 percent in Pike County.
The population estimates generated through the census are used to allocate funding for hundreds of federal programs, including numerous programs that benefit residents in Eastern Kentucky counties. The census data is used to allocate funding for national school lunch program, through which students obtain free meals, Head Start, grants for schools with high poverty rates and funding for roads, projects and programs.
Gov. Andy Beshear has encouraged residents to fill out their census forms repeatedly over the past month during daily briefings held to release information about COVID-19 in the state. He and other officials, both statewide and locally, emphasize how the financial impacts of the virus make filling out the census more important for state and local government bodies.
Beshear said Kentucky residents are legally required to answer the census.
The government is still accepting census forms. They may also be made online at, my2020census.gov. The online form takes about 10 minutes to complete.
