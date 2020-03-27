After more than 50 years, residents of Elkhorn City are finally able to purchase alcohol within city limits after the city’s first business opened alcohol sales to the public.
On Wednesday, Elkhorn City residents received their first opportunity to purchase alcohol in the city as EC’s Double Kwik, located on 320 Elkhorn Street, became the first business to offer this convenience.
According to Double Kwik Marketing Director Whitney Hogg, the business is excited to offer the products to its customers.
“We are excited to be the first business to provide alcohol sales in Elkhorn City,” Hogg said. “The recently passed ordinance will provide convenience to community members while providing added revenue for the to the city in which we have been a proud member for over 17 years.”
Elkhorn City became “wet” after a majority of its residents took to the polls in November and voted to allow alcohol sales. Two of the biggest supporters of the move, Elkhorn City Council Member Roxanne Blankenship and resident Gypsy Cantrell-Ratliff, said they are both ecstatic for the city to begin its new chapter.
“I am so ecstatic to see that alcohol sales have begun in the city,” Blankenship said. “When Gypsy and I started this campaign, it was to add an economic boost to our struggling town. It has been over 50 years and we have reached a milestone.”
Blankenship added that she wanted to thank everyone who supported the movement and helped make it possible. Cantrell-Ratliff had similar sentiments as she said, despite supporters of the city allowing alcohol sales being told “it wouldn’t happen,” Wednesday marked the beginning of what the city can be.
“This is the beginning of what the city can be if we work at it,” Cantrell-Ratliff said. “Even several people who supported Elkhorn City going wet said it couldn’t be done. I never doubted for a minute it could, but I will say that if we can make Elkhorn City a wet city, we can make Elkhorn City into anything we want.”
Cantrell-Ratliff added that if not for being in self-isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic then she would have given the first person to legally purchase alcohol, Bruce Prater, a run for his money.
According to Blankenship, city residents should also be on the lookout for the city’s first package store as well as El Azul Grande, both of which will be coming soon and will be located in the Russell Shopping Center.
