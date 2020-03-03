Elkhorn City played host to the “From my porch to yours” campaign event on Saturday, which kicked off the campaign trail for Scott Sykes, one of the two Democratic candidates vying for the 31st Dist. state senate position, which is currently held by Sen. Phillip Wheeler. Mike Broihier, the Democratic candidate attempting to unseat long time U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, also spoke at the event, during which he said he single purpose in life currently is beating McConnell.
Sykes, a native of Elkhorn City, wanted to kick off his campaign in his hometown, hence the “from my porch to yours” slogan for the event, as he said he wanted to walk around the area and engage everyone “up and down every creek and hollow.”
“It’s one of these things when you grow up and you just know you can make a difference in the quality of lives of the people,” Sykes said. “It’s your friends. It’s your neighbors and when you see them struggling and you want to help, that’s why I’m running.
“I’m running to try and make a difference,” he added.
Regarding his platform, Sykes said, he plans on focusing on “real Eastern Kentucky problems” such as the economy, infrastructure, education and healthcare. He touched on several of those during Saturday’s event.
“When you look and see the economic struggles and uncertainty of our working families. How people wonder if they’re going to make it or how they’re going to make it here,” Sykes said. “And the only question they have is where do I go if I have to leave my home. We shouldn’t have to have that question.”
A new path forward is something Sykes said has to be found because “we simply have to.” Sykes added that he plans on exploring every option and step necessary to blaze that path, as the future for the 31st Dist. can still be very bright.
“But we have to once again regain hope and dignity,” Sykes said.
Sykes also touched on the drug issues that have been looming in the area, which he said could almost be directly correlated to the collapse in the area’s economy.
“You can almost go back and time it whenever we started struggling back here and started seeing the decline and then started to see the increase in drug use,” Sykes said. “The opioid epidemic that has really taken a hold of our people and ravaging our communities and our families. It’s about the restoration of hope and dignity because we are proud people.”
Another issue Sykes on which spoke was the need to strengthen infrastructure, which he said directly affects the quality of life in the area.
“If we are to recruit industries and if we are to make the pivot with our current situation where we are, then we have to have the viable infrastructure to make it happen,” Sykes said. “U.S. 460 for example, that is necessary. It has to be built now, not kicked down the road.”
According to Sykes, essentially kicking “that can” down the road is something the area, especially Elkhorn City, just can’t sustain.
“We have to have leadership that understands that and we have to have leadership that will fight for that,” Sykes said. “That’s why I’m running.”
Broihier, who is a farmer and educator, former small-town newspaper editor and a former Marine officer, said he got involved in politics because how things are going in the country.
“I think we are on the brink of slipping into authoritarianism,” Broihier said. “And its’s just fine with Mitch McConnell because he just keeps getting richer and more powerful. He doesn’t care about the Constitution, he doesn’t care about the people and doesn’t care about Kentuckians.
“I looked at my resume and said, ‘he’s never ran against a farmer. He’s never ran against a retired combat veteran and he’s never ran against a retired school teacher,” he added.
Broiheir said Kentucky keeps “recycling” the same “middle of the road, Kentucky Republican-light Democrat” against McConnell.
“That’s why I’m running on a flat-out progressive platform,” Broihier said. “I’ve had my platform out there since day one and I’m not going to hide it and I’m not going to cover anything up. I’m very adamant about making common sense gun reform, not taking people’s guns, but universal background checks and red flag laws, things everyone supports.”
According to Broihier, he also a strong supporter of women’s reproductive rights.
“Those are two hot-button issues in Kentucky, but I don’t feel like if you’re a Democrat, you can hide it,” Broihier said. “But, I looked at my resume and you know my wife and I both served over 20 years in the Marine Corps and we took our oath to defend and protect the Constitution seriously, and they’re not doing it in Washington.
“It’s really came down to one person and it’s Mitch McConnell. He has just decided he’s not going to participate in Democracy anymore, just to consolidate his power and keep getting fatter and richer.”
Broihier said beating McConnell is currently his single purpose in life.
Sykes is facing Democrat Glenn Martin Hammond seeking the Democrat nomination in the primary to decide who will face Wheeler in the November general election.
