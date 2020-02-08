A Pike County resident was arrested in Floyd County last week following an incident in which he allegedly endangered a child while driving intoxicated.
According to documents filed in Floyd District Court, Kyle Logan Chaney, 30, of Amos Newsome Court in Virgie, was arrested on Jan. 31 for the alleged DUI on U.S. 23.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball reports in the citation that he was dispatched to investigate a 911 call about an alleged intoxicated driver near the Bays Branch exit on U.S. 23.
Ball reported that he followed the vehicle for 1.5 miles and observed it cross into the median several times.
Ball reported that Chaney appeared to be intoxicated at the scene and a child was located in the front seat of the vehicle. Officials contacted child protective services to care for the child, as Chaney was taken to Highlands ARH for a blood test and then to the county jail.
Chaney is scheduled to be arraigned in Floyd District Court on Feb. 19.
