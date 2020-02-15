The section of new U.S. 460 between Ky. 80 at Beaver and the Virginia state line is not open for traffic. That has not prevented people from using the barricaded stretch of highway.
“Barricades and signs have been moved. In fact, the barriers put up by the Virginia Department of Transportation on the state line bridge are gone, not just moved, gone,” said Mary Westfall-Holbrook, Highway District 12 Chief Engineer.
This section of U.S. 460 should open in late summer or early fall this year. Until then, anyone traveling the highway illegally faces at least two significant issues: if you are caught by law enforcement, you could be charged with criminal trespassing, and if you have a wreck, your insurance probably will not pay because you are on the road illegally.
“Somebody is going to be killed,” said Paxton Weddington, D12’s Engineering Branch manager.
When people come off Ky. 80, up what will be the off-ramp, and drive toward Virginia on the paved lanes, they are on the wrong side of the road. There are concrete barriers in the median so they cannot cross over into the eastbound lanes.
“You are facing traffic coming from Virginia,” Weddington explained. “Sooner or later, someone is going to have a head-on crash. There is nowhere to go to get out of the way.”
New ROAD CLOSED signs and new barriers have been installed at the state line and at Beaver. The next step is to have law enforcement patrol the area, writing tickets for criminal trespassing and any moving violations they find, such as speeding, distracted driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, not using your seatbelt, and such. “We did that on the section from U.S. 23 to Marrowbone,” Weddington said. “And it worked. It’s a shame we have to spend taxpayers’ money and law enforcement officers’ time to get people to do what they should do to start with. What happened to doing the right thing because it’s the right thing?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.