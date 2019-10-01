The Pikeville Independent Schools District received high marks from the Kentucky Department of Education’s new five-star ranking accountability system.
The district received five stars at the high school level and four stars at the elementary and middle school level. Pikeville High School also received five stars, making it one of only seven high schools in the state to receive that rating.
The new accountability system benchmarked the progress of each school district’s 2018-19 school year by using a five-star rating scale.
The scores given to each school district are based on K-PREP (Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress) testing results, reading and math proficiency, proficiency in social studies, science and writing, academic growth/progress over one academic year, transition readiness and graduation rates, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Superintendent Jerry Green said he and district officials are “elated” after receiving the high marks.
“These results are a testament to our students and our staff,” Green said.
Although the district received high scores from the state, Green said that the schools will continue focusing on “continuous improvement” as it moves into the next school year.
“Our focus is making sure our students are prepared for the next level,” Green said.
All data for the 2018-2019 assessment and accountability reporting have been made available online. For more information, visit, kyschoolreportcard.com.
