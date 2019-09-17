Prestonsburg man pleads in one of three jailhouse crime cases

A Floyd County man awaiting the resolution of a murder case against him in Floyd County pleaded guilty in a Pike County case last week.
Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Melissa Goodman told the News-Express that Scotty Gibson, 25, of Prestonsburg, pleaded guilty on Friday to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal mischief and agreed to serve a year in jail on that charge. The guilty plea came as part of an agreement which saw felony charges of engaging in a criminal syndicate and promoting contraband filed against him in October 2018 dismissed.
The charges in the October 2018 case were filed in relation to Gibson’s lodging in the Pike County Detention Center after he allegedly killed a man in the Floyd County Jail with a single punch. Gibson was charged with murder in relation to the man’s death and was brought to Pike County to be held while the case was pending.
While lodged in the Pike County Detention Center, Gibson allegedly took part in an operation with several other people to sneak drugs and other contraband into the jail by boring a hole in the wall of the jail and pulling the items into the jail using a string. Goodman said the plea agreement in that case calls for Gibson to serve a year in jail.
A second indictment handed down against Gibson in relation to his stay in the Pike County Detention Center which alleges he took part in a near-riot in the jail is ongoing, Goodman said. Gibson faces arson and other charges in that case. A status hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 4.
The Floyd County murder case is still ongoing, but is scheduled for a status hearing Sept. 19. Goodman said it is likely the murder case will be resolved at that Sept. 19 hearing.
