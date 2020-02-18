The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3769 welcomed VFW posts from across Eastern Kentucky to the Appalachian Wireless Arena Sunday for its first-ever Dist. 14 meeting to be held in Pikeville.
Department officers from their respective posts, including commanders and quartermasters, gathered to discuss future initiatives for their respective posts, and they were served catering by the arena after the meeting.
Featured speakers at the meeting included Dist. 31 state Sen. Phillip Wheeler, Dist. 94 state Rep. Angie Hatton, Dist. 95 state Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty, Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Sam Wright, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones and Pikeville City Commissioner Steve Hartsock.
All of the speakers welcomed the veterans at the meeting and offered any and all available resources and support to them.
“I know I speak for the whole commission and the City of Pikeville when I say, welcome to Pikeville,” Hartsock said. “Any way we can help, we’re there. I’m honored to help you all in any way I can because we owe it to you. We appreciate you all, and we love doing it.”
Hatton updated those in attendance on bills that could affect them in the state legislature, including a bill that would help veterans receive apprenticeship credit for two or more years of trade experience they gained while in the military.
The bill was drafted by Nathan Sesco, VFW state judge advocate, in 2019. Hatton said that there was already a similar law “on the books,” and she encouraged veterans at the meeting to “take advantage” of that law if they decide to seek an apprenticeship in order to receive the credits that they are due.
“For those of you who are thinking about it or who know someone who is coming out of the military who might have training in certain areas that are union trades, there’s already a law on the books,” Hatton said. “If they have any trouble taking advantage of that, then they should reach out to their state representatives or any of your leaders so they know about that.”
Kentucky’s Dist. 14 of the VFW is made up of 11 posts: Post 1178 in Harlan, Post 3769 in Pikeville, Post 5171 in Cumberland, Post 5425 in Barbourville, Post 5829 in Whitesburg, Post 5839 in Prestonsburg, Post 7387 in Hazard, Post 7606 in Manchester, Post 10922 in Phelps, Post 11139 in Middlesboro and Post 11296 in Beattyville.
Sesco said Dist. 14 is the state’s largest VFW post district, and the Pikeville post’s hosting of the Dist. 14 meeting demonstrates how membership for the post has grown and how they are hopeful for the post’s and the district’s futures.
“This is the first meeting we’ve ever hosted, and our chapter’s been around the 40s or 50s,” Sesco said. “It’s a big deal for us to actually have a district meeting in Pikeville. It shows how we’re growing with the support of our community and growing our numbers out of this area.”
