Pikeville Medical Center officials spoke with both community leaders and members of the media on Friday to update where the hospital is in its preparation for dealing with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and what the facility’s next steps are.

PMC Chief Medical Officer and Assistant CEO Aaron Crum addressed several issues, including the steps the hospital has taken in the past to be prepared and also what’s happened so far.

“We’ve had four tests (for coronavirus) that were sent and we have two of those back — both were negative,” he said. “Two are pending and I presume those will be negative, as well.”

One test, Crum said, was done through the state lab and three others were conducted through commercial labs. Crum said the hospital hopes to begin doing its own in-house testing within a couple of weeks at the latest.

“I guess my expectation would be that we can in a couple of weeks, and we’re hoping that happens sooner,” he said.

PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn told a crowd of community leaders gathered at the hospital’s administration building Friday that the community cooperation and expertise available at not just the hospital will help the community pull through the threat of COVID-19

“We’re very optimistic ... we are extremely prepared,” he said.

Years ago, during the spread of the ebola disease, Blackburn said, the hospital became one of the few statewide healthcare providers certified to deal with that devastating illness. That, he said, has transitioned into an infectious disease program as the need for the ebola treatment waned. Also, Blackburn said, the hospital has two infectious disease doctors on staff, as well as the capacity to treat 40 patients in negative pressure rooms required for dealing with infectious diseases like COVID-19.

In the wake of the rise of COVID-19, he said, the hospital has also taken several steps, such as stepping up education of staff, putting in travel restrictions, securing personal protective equipment and making sure that those who need it receive it, as well as making changes to visitation.

Blackburn said the hospital will be taking action to ensure that those who are at the hospital need to be there, so as to not risk spreading COVID-19.

“If you’re sick and you’re there for treatment or care, then certainly our doors are open — that’s what we’re there for,” he said. “However, if you’re wandering the halls or visiting people, putting people at risk and you just have a sniffle, we’re not sure what that is .... If you’re there visiting or putting people at risk, we’re asking you simply not to come.”

Other guidelines, Blackburn said, have been instituted throughout other areas of the hospital specific to the needs of the treatment taking place.

The hospital, he said, is ready.

“Over the years, Pikeville Medical Center has done a lot to prepare for an incident such as what’s taking both the world and our nation by storm right now,” he said. “This isn’t something we’ve been preparing for just because of COVID-19.”

However, he reiterated that what is needed right now is calm.

“This is not a time to panic; we just want to show and make sure that our community knows that we are in a state of readiness if or when we have our first patient or a second patient,” he said.

Crum said that what medical experts know about COVID-19 has led to the actions that have been taken outside the hospital, such as social distancing, closure of schools and cancellation of events. Crum said that those actions should not cause panic.

“You shouldn’t be panicking at all,” he said. “The majority of people that even get sick with it are going to be OK. The people that get a little bit sicker, they’re pretty much going to be OK, too, they may just have a tougher course. There are some bad outcomes associated with this, just like there is with the flu and other significant viruses.”

Even those who are at-risk may escape some of the worst, but that doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t take precautions.

“Just because you’re an at-risk person doesn’t mean you’re going to have a bad outcome,” Crum said. “Actually, your risk is still very, very low. But you should protect yourself.”

That, Crum said, leads to the efforts being taken nationwide to reduce the spread of the disease so that healthcare providers like Pikeville Medical Center can handle the medical needs of those who do get the disease and need treatment.

“What they want is that the number of people who rapidly get it at one time to be spread out that way the healthcare resources that are available to take care of those people are adequate,” he said. “And the concern is that, if we all get the disease at the same time, all the people who get illness from it are in the hospital at the same time and that debilitates our resources.”

The restrictions and social isolation, he said, are necessary because officials know the virus will be spreading and people will be getting it.

“Most of the population is doing that to protect a small portion of the population that can become very ill with this,” he said. “It seems to have the ability to make a small number of people very ill.”