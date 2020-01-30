On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Post 9 announced it is investigating an officer-involved shooting, which resulted in the driver being pronounced dead on scene after a high-speed chase reached the scene of a two-vehicle fatal collision. The fatal, KSP said, had taken place previously that morning that resulted in the death of one person and another being transported to Pikeville Medical Center.
According to statement from KSP, just before 9:30 a.m., Elkhorn City Police notified Post 9 that they were attempting to stop a vehicle that had turned onto Ky 805. However, due to the fatal crash, troopers were on scene.
The statement said in an attempt to protect the scene of the fatal collision, the available troopers at the scene proceeded to the direction of the fleeing vehicle.
According to the statement, while searching for the fleeing vehicle, troopers encountered the vehicle approaching the scene, which at this point, had multiple first responders there. The statement said shots were fired and the driver of the fleeing vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The statement said no other individuals were in the vehicles being pursued.
According to the statement, KSP Post 9’s investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing and KSP reconstruction units are studying the evidence of the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected at this time, pending toxicology tests.
According to the statement, the victim in the early-morning fatal collision was Quentin Bentley, 49, of Honaker, Virginia.
The identity of the person shot and killed in the ensuing incident had not been released as of presstime Wednesday.
