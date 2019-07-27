U.S. 119 crash leads to arrest

A Fayette County man is facing a felony DUI charge after a crash that occurred Friday morning on U.S. 119.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Hoyt Smith, who is investigating the crash, said Michael J. Ortiz, 31, and a passenger, Annette Clements, both of Lexington, were traveling north when Ortiz lost control of the Jeep Compass he was driving at Bent Mountain. Ortiz stated he had fallen asleep, Smith said, which caused him to lose control.
The vehicle, Smith said, flipped numerous times before slamming into a rock cliff adjacent to the road.
Smith wrote in the citation that, when he arrived on the scene, Ortiz appeared to be intoxicated. Ortiz, Smith wrote, refused to take any field sobriety tests.
Ortiz, Smith wrote, stated he would have marijuana and meth in his system if tested.
Ortiz was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries before being placed under arrest. Clements was transported via ambulance from the scene, was admitted at a local hospital and, at her request, was being transferred to a Lexington hospital.
Ortiz was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of third-offense DUI (aggravating circumstances) and traffic charges.
The Johns Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash, which remains under investigation by Smith.
