Pikeville setting expulsion guidelines for parks

The Pikeville City Commission is moving forward with setting guidelines to expel people from its city parks in the event expulsion may be necessary.
At a recent meeting, the city commission heard first reading of an ordinance officially setting guidelines for expelling people from its city parks. City Attorney Rusty Davis gave the first reading of the ordinance and a second reading is expected to be held at an upcoming meeting for possible adoption.
Elswick also said the ordinance cleans up the administrative process and provides a formal avenue for appeals of expulsion.
“The biggest effect is that will be formal rules now,” Elswick said.
According to the ordinance, the guidelines for expulsion from a city park cover activities which are already prohibited under Kentucky law, including committing assault against another person, selling alcohol without a license or selling drugs, brandishing a weapon, committing a sexual act, committing theft, damaging park property or having been expelled from a park two or more times over a 90-day period.
The ordinance also establishes an administrative appeal process for those who are expelled to granted an administrative hearing, and it also designates the Pikeville’s police officers as designees of the Pikeville City Manager, who may order the expulsion of those violating the guidelines of the ordinance.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said the ordinance will make the city’s parks safer.
“Sometimes, we have people in the parks who don’t need to be there,” Elswick said. “This isn’t based upon any one single incident, it’s just about making sure kids are safe and the parks remain family friendly.”
He added, however, that the ordinance was drafted with Bob Amos Park in mind more than with the Pikeville City Park.
Expulsion periods will depend upon the particular infractions, Elswick said, with the maximum expulsion being up to one year. Anyone entering a city park while they are under expulsion will be subject to Kentucky’s laws covering criminal trespassing, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.