During a recent meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, the court approved allowing Pike County Grants Administrator Sharon Hall to apply for an economic development grant to help fund phase one of the Wolfpit Industrial Site, something Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said the county desperately needs.
According to Hall, the Economic Development Assistance to Coal Communities Grant (EDA) is worth approximately $2,481,210 and would help implement “much-needed” infrastructure for the 81-acre industrial site, while also supporting more than 200 jobs.
“This site is a controlled field site,” Hall said. “It’s one of the best industrial sites that you could possibly have and of course it’s one that we needed.”
Ordinarily, Hall said, the county wouldn’t qualify for this money without a tenant, something it currently does not have, but this grant money will enable the county to apply without one.
“We can get the site first and then go for the tenant,” Hall said.
Jones said the first package is approximately $2.4 million, with the remaining funds coming from the recaptured coal severance tax money, which the court will need to seek approval from the Department of Local Government for.
“The first phase is $3.1 million — $1,464,000 for water, $872,000 for sewer and $765,000 for phase three power,” Jones said.
Hall said “hopefully” by the fall, funding will be in place and construction can begin.
“I’m hoping we can break ground in 2021 by the spring,” Hall said. “Maybe faster, but that’s being conservative.”
According to Jones, “that isn’t fast enough,” as the county needs to try to use every avenue to try and expedite the project.
“We can’t wait another year,” Jones said.
Jones said that at the next court meeting a representative from Congressman Hal Rogers’ office will be in attendance to discuss the project, as the county continues working to get the Wolfpit site up and running.
