Former EC festival celebrates 25th anniversary

Paddlers from near and far “rowed” into Haysi, Virginia, this past weekend to celebrate 25 years of making memories on the Russell Fork River as the small town held the 2019 Russel Fork Rendezvous.
The four-day festival, which began last Thursday, was held at the Haysi Kiwanis Park where those in attendance could enjoy a weekend full of camping, paddling, hiking and other fun outdoor activities as the Bluegrass Wildwater Association partnered with the Haysi Kiwanis Club, as well as the city of Haysi, to hold the 21st anniversary of the rendezvous.
The rendezvous is held every year during the last weekend of the scheduled water release season for the Russell Fork, and those who paid the price of admission were able to enjoy all the fun, which was headlined by the “Lord of the Fork” race that took place on Saturday.
According to BWA President Bob Larkin, the Russell Fork Rendezvous originally started out in Haysi before making the move to Elkhorn City for several years. However, after its stint in EC came to an end, BWA officials said the festival was moved back to Haysi, where it is now in its second year “of coming come.”
Larkin said that the despite “troublesome weather,” the festival saw a great turnout during the weekend. According to Larkin, the park includes two stages, restrooms, showers and ample room for camping and parking, which has been “great” for trying to grow the festival.
According to Larkin, all proceeds from the four-day-long festival benefit the American Whitewater Association.
