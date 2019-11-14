Public, Pikeville board react to Green’s retirement

The Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education heard from members of the public in reaction to Superintendent Jerry Green announcing his retirement as superintendent and his resignation as board secretary during a meeting on Tuesday.
Green announced his decision to retire from the superintendent position near the end of the meeting, effective June 30, 2020. He will retire after 18 years at the district.
“This is a special place with very special people, and I’m just thankful for the opportunity, for the opportunity of a lifetime,” Green said, giving a brief statement about his resignation and retirement.
Board member Kevin Pugh gave remarks on Green’s retirement.
“I greatly appreciate everything you’ve done,” Pugh said. “I think you’ve shown leadership qualities that cannot be matched by anyone.”
Two members of the public spoke favorably about Green at the start of the meeting, sharing their appreciation for how Green has led the district.
One of them was Tom Hartsock, who was a board member for Pikeville Independent Schools District when Green applied to become superintendent. He described Green as being hard-working and going “above and beyond the call of duty.”
“Thank you, Jerry Green, for your years of service,” Hartsock said. “Jerry Green, beyond a shadow of a doubt, looked at what he could do for our district. He had studied, he did his homework, he had a vision, he had a plan, he had a purpose, but he wasn’t about what the district could do for him.”
Joel Thornbury, NOVA Pharmacy pharmacist, was the second member of the public to speak favorably about Green at the start of the meeting. Thornbury’s two daughters attended school in the Pikeville Independent Schools District, and he said that the school district helped his children to “thrive academically.”
“For 18 years, almost two solid decades, this man has led this district to continued excellence,” Thornbury said. “You have modernized our school system to where we are today.”
Green has been the subject of scrutiny by the board over the past year. In April, the board voted to retain Neal Smith, who is currently the attorney for the Pike County Schools District, to look into a $1 million dollar life insurance policy purchased for Green by the school district in 2008, the process for which has been criticized for possibly being completed illegally.
Board members have also submitted numerous open records requests for information relating to Green and the life insurance policy. The board has not publicly revealed any findings from the investigation into Green’s insurance policy.
The board provided a statement about moving forward after Green’s retirement, saying that it looked forward to working with a “successful candidate to ensure Pikeville remains one of the best independent school districts in the state for many years to come.”
“There are 1,200 students and 200 faculty and staff depending on this board to do the right thing in the hiring process of our next superintendent. This board is committed to doing the right thing with no family, friends or favors swaying us from our focus.
“Your board understands this is one of, if not the most important decision made in this district in the past 18 years, and we do not take this responsibility lightly. We look forward to working with our faculty, staff, alumni and community in selecting the next superintendent.”
During the meeting, through action by consent, the board approved bills, payrolls and financial reports for the period of Oct. 16 to Nov. 19. The board approved five transportation/trip requests, including for the Pikeville High School girls basketball team, boys cross country team, boys basketball team, girls basketball team and a trip request for Pikeville Elementary School’s fourth, fifth and sixth graders.
The board also approved facility requests, a Series 2012 bond payment of $8,425.16 and a KETS Offer of Assistance for $9,742, among others.
