A Belfry man is facing several charges after police said he engaged in sexual conduct with a minor female and possessed matter portraying her in a sexual performance he had induced her to conduct.
Cody West, 26, of River Front Drive, Belfry, was indicted by the grand jury on charges of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy.
According to Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone, West came to the attention of Kentucky State Police due to a family member of the victim reporting a concern about a relationship between the West and the victim due to a 10-year age difference between the two.
“It was an inappropriate relationship between Mr. West and the victim because of the age difference,” Slone said.
West, Slone said, had served as a full-time substitute teacher at Belfry Middle School, but had not been a teacher to the victim in this case.
“He was not her teacher and he is no longer employed as a teacher,” Slone said.
The most serious of the charges, promoting a sexual performance by a minor and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, are both class C felonies which each carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years in prison. Those charges, he said, were the result of the ongoing investigation by KSP.
“Through their analysis of electronics and investigation into social media accounts, they found the evidence of the promoting a sexual performance by a minor,” Slone said.
West was booked into the Pike County Detention Center on the charges Thursday.
