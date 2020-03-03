During a regular meeting of the Big Sandy Area Development District Regional Transportation Committee on Feb. 25, area officials discussed a number of topics dealing in transportation. However, one topic which received the most discussion was Senate Bill 4 and the possible implications it could have on Eastern Kentucky.
Recently, SB 4, a bill which would limit the governor’s power regarding road projects, passed through its first legislative panel. The bill, according to sponsor Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, is aimed to remove politics from the road plan process. However, area officials in attendance during last Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Big Sandy Area Development District Regional Transportation Committee said they’re not sure how much support the bill truly has, despite having already passed through the Senate.
According to a Kentucky Today story, the bill would place put road plan decisions into the hands of a nine-member committee. The Kentucky Transportation Board would consist of people nominated by three organizations –Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky League of Cities and Kentucky Association of Counties, Higdon said.
Any project proposal would have a score, based on five factors: Congestion mitigation, economic development, accessibility, safety and asset management.
“I’ve heard some grumblings in the house that they don’t think it’s a very good idea,” BSADD director Ben Hale said.
According to Hale, the problem with the proposed bill, is that putting those decisions on a committee leaves nobody to answer to regarding those road plan decisions.
“If those seven to nine members say that ‘we want this in our area’ and it’s done, then it kind of takes the legislation and the governor off the hook and puts it on people who aren’t elected and aren’t answerable to the public,” Hale said. “So I don’t know if the house will go along with it or not.”
If passed, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matthew Wireman said, it would “create a line in the sand” between legislature and the governor’s office, something he added the sate doesn’t need.
“As long as they’re on that board, they can pretty much do what they want with a $2 billion a year budget,” Hale said. “That’s a lot of money that you’re putting in the hands of private individuals that aren’t answerable to the public. I don’t think it will pass, but stranger things have happened.”
According to Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie, it could possibly put counties in jeopardy regarding the increase in gas tax.
“That’s where we’re going to take it on the chin,” McKenzie said. “If they take a hard line and say they aren’t going to pass the gas tax, unless they approve this SB 4, then I mean they are hurting every county in this state with that position .”
According to him, once the federal coal money goes away, that gap will have to be filled somehow, or otherwise that shortfall will trickle down to the counties
“It always does when it comes to the county road aid,” said Hale. “When we took the hit from 32 cents to 26 cents on the gas tax, that was more than $180 million that was lost out of the budget.”
