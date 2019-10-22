A crash Saturday morning in Pikeville killed a Tennessee man and injured two other people.
According to a statement from the Pikeville Public Safety office, Gerald Little, 32, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, was killed in a four-vehicle crash on U.S. 23 near the entrance to Enterprise Road. According to the statement, two other people were transported to Pikeville Medical Center by Pikeville Fire-EMS for treatment of injuries suffered in the wreck.
The statement said the Pikeville 911 Center began receiving calls reporting the crash at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The statement said Little was pronounced dead at the scene by Pikeville Deputy Coroner Zeb Hampton.
Pikeville Police Chief Chris Edmonds told the News-Express that the preliminary investigation into the crash indicates that Little was traveling southbound when he crossed the center median on U.S. 23 from which he crossed into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and the vehicles collided. The impact of the crash tore the rear half of Little’s vehicle away from the front half. Edmonds said Little was ejected from his vehicle.
The preliminary investigation indicates that Little may have lost control and engaged his emergency brake and entered into an uncontrolled spin before crossing into the path of the truck, Edmonds said.
Little’s family was notified of his death shortly after the crash Edmonds said. Little, Edmonds said, was the only occupant in his vehicle.
Pikeville 911-Public Safety Director Paul Maynard said there were no injuries in the other two vehicles involved in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Pikeville Police Department.
