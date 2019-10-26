A local dog grooming boutique in Pikeville has made it easier to adopt a pet from the Pike County Animal Shelter.
Bella Pooch, a pet boutique located at 785 North Mayo Trail, has sponsored 60 animals at the Pike County Animal Shelter, 28 dogs and 32 cats, covering the $5 adoption fee to make adoptions for those 60 dogs and cats free of charge. The sponsorships were made in honor of National Make a Dog’s Day, which is observed annually on Oct. 22, according to Bella Pooch’s Facebook page.
Candice Terrell, owner of Bella Pooch, said that this is the fourth year that the shop has sponsored animals at the shelter. She said that it is one of their favorite contributions to make every year.
“Our hope is, by covering the adoption fees, that we can make it easier for these babies to find loving homes,” Terrell said. “The people at the Pike County Animal Shelter always maintain a clean facility and work so hard every day to help these animals find loving homes.”
Lori Goss, director of Pike County Animal Shelter, said the sponsorship of all of the shelter’s dogs and cats will help to “empty the shelter,” reducing any potential financial barriers for people who may not be able to afford the $5 adoption fee. Adoptions cover the animal’s first shot, wormer, spay or neuter if not already done and a small bag of food, according to the shelter’s Facebook page, “Pike County Animal Shelter, Control & Care.”
“It just helps them to get out and find good homes,” Goss said. “It’s great that they do it because we can get them out of here pretty fast.”
The Pike County Animal Shelter is located at 527 Lykins Creek. For more information, call, (606) 432-6293.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.