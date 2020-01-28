The Kentucky Court of Appeals has again ruled against the claims of a man serving a life sentence in connection with the 2005 murder of a Pike woman and attempted murder of her husband.
According to documents, earlier this month, the court affirmed the 2018 decision of Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman denying Rowe’s request for DNA testing in connection with the case against Kevin Rowe, 34, who was convicted in 2006 of the murder of Tammy Hylton and the attempted murder of her husband, Robin Hylton, in a shooting incident.
According to Kentucky Supreme Court documents, the Hyltons were riding an ATV in a remote area of Pike County when, according to Robin Hylton, an assailant opened fire on them with an assault rifle. The assailant fled, documents said, and Robin Hylton called 911, at which time the assailant came back and shot Robin Hylton again several times and began beating him on the head with a pistol.
The assailant, according to court records, told the couple that, “Y’all killed my brother.”
Rowe, the records said, was identified by police as the assailant in the course of the investigation, and he was arrested and found guilty at trial of murder and attempted murder. He was sentenced to life in prison for Tammy Hylton’s murder and 20 years in prison for Robin Hylton’s murder.
In 2007, the Supreme Court upheld his conviction, which his attorneys had challenged on four points. In 2011, the Court of Appeals affirmed the Pike Circuit Court’s decision to not grant him a new trial and the court also denied further claims Rowe filed against the case in 2016.
In the latest appeal, which was denied by Coleman in 2018, Rowe’s legal representation made several claims, including that some evidentiary items collected by police, including a cigarette butt, cell phone, shirt and ATV should be subjected to DNA testing.
“Rowe asserts testing the cigarette butt, cellphone, shirt and ATV would establish whether someone else was present at the crime scene,” the Court of Appeals decision said. “There is no dispute that the commonwealth possesses these items or that they are in a condition that allows DNA testing. However, Rowe failed to satisfy the ‘reasonable probability’ test.”
According to the decision, the court found that, even if someone else’s DNA were found on these items, it would not exonerate Rowe.
“There was ample evidence against Rowe, including Robin Hylton’s positive identification of Rowe as the shooter, and Rowe’s girlfriend’s testimony that he washed hair and blood from a pistol at her house,” the opinion said.
The ATV, according to the opinion, had been tested, but Rowe was asking for new testing because newer testing methods may reveal different information.
Kentucky Department of Corrections records show Rowe is currently serving his sentence in the Lee Adjustment Center.
