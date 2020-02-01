As the investigation continues regarding Tuesday’s trooper-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Pike County man, Kentucky State Police released a statement on Friday identifying the man who was shot and killed.
According to a statement, Jonathan Bentley, 37, of Jonancy, was the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene of trooper-involved shooting which took place Tuesday. The shooting was the result of KSP troopers attempting to protect the scene of fatal collision that had occurred previously that morning, KSP said.
According to the statement, Elkhorn City Police notified Post 9 they were attempting to stop Bentley, who had turned onto Ky 805. The statement said troopers were on scene of the fatal crash when they encountered Bentley approaching the scene.
The statement said, shots were fired and Bentley was pronounced dead at the scene. No other individuals were in the vehicle being pursed.
According to KSP, the investigation will be ongoing for several weeks to come and more information will be released as it become available.
