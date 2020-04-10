Local community health centers will receive more than $2 million to help fight the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced on April 8 that 25 community health centers in the state will collectively receive $21.7 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — and more than $2 million of that funding is designated for three organizations that serve Floyd, Johnson, Pike, Perry and other Eastern Kentucky counties.
The funding comes from the CARES Act, the largest rescue package ever approved by congress that was recently signed by President Donald Trump. The act will provide a total of around $1.25 billion in relief for Kentucky, McConnell reported. He reported that the state has received $172 million from the CARES Act for housing, transportation and economic development priorities and $9 million for response efforts at community health centers.
Local community health centers that received funding include Big Sandy Healthcare in Prestonsburg, which received $950,000; the Kentucky Mountain Health Alliance in Hazard, which received $571,000 and Mountain Comprehensive Care Center in Prestonsburg, which received $544,000.
“The healthcare heroes in Kentucky’s community health centers deserve our support as they work on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. For many Kentuckians, particularly those in rural communities, these health centers provide vital access to quality, primary care,” said McConnell. “When I introduced the CARES Act, which became the foundation for the largest rescue package in history, one of my top priorities was delivering federal funding to our medical professionals. I’m glad to see these resources are on the way to help protect Kentucky communities from this virus.”
