WILLIAMSON, W.Va., — For almost four decades, one Williamson businesswoman has been part of the life celebrations of thousands of Mingo Countians and of the entire region. However, on Friday, April 10, her legacy as the Tug Valley’s queen of cakes ended as Angelina “Angie” Yagodich died.
Owner of Angie’s Bakery since 1984, Yagodich, 70, of Toler, was a fixture in the Williamson business community and her cakes, cookies and other confections were regaled by many.
“She loved cooking, baking, and experimenting with food. She treated decorating cakes and creating treats as though it was art,” said her daughter Brandi Gollihue. “Nothing made her happier than to know that her customers enjoyed time with one another while also enjoying her cakes and cookies.”
Yagodich was born June 6, 1949, and had two daughters, Brandi Gollihue and Angelina “Boo” Trout, and two granddaughters Kylie and Emily of Gollihue. Yagodich’s family was very close, according to Gollihue, who grew up in and in front of the bakery, as did her two daughters.
Yagodich worked as a waitress in Chicago during the summer between her junior and senior years in high school. That was the beginning of her passion for a career in the food service industry. After graduation, she worked at Food City (formerly Piggly Wiggly) the country club and other places.
“Being the strong independent woman she was, going into business for herself was the obviously path,” her daughter said. “So was the birth of Angie’s Bakery.
“She also enjoyed the many, many friends she made through the bakery. There were always people coming in to sit, chat, gossip, laugh, cry and work,” Gollihue continued. “The list of people that were impacted by her is endless and every single one of them will miss her. No one can or will ever compare.’
One of those is Debbie Smith, who had been friends with Yagodich for almost 30 years and who had worked with her for about 10 years.
“She was a kind person. She was more than someone to work for. She was family. I loved her dearly,” Smith said whose voice broke with tears as she talked about her friend and boss. “Angie was good to everyone in Williamson.”
Smith recalled students from Williamson High School coming to the shop every day for hot dogs and hamburgers as well as for cookies, cupcakes, chocolate eclairs, brownies and doughnuts.
“She spoiled the kids,” she said.
Smith said Yagodich’s sweet treats have been sent as far as Texas and Michigan and people coming in for vacations would always stop in for her bakery items.
As a testament to Yagodich’s popularity, Smith said last Christmas, the bakery produced more than 5,000 cookies.
Because of restrictions against public gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service to honor her life will be conducted at a later date, according to the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Kentucky.
