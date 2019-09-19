Pikeville Independent Schools District’s Board of Education approved tax rates and the 2019-20 working budget during its meeting on Tuesday.
The board approved keeping the 2019 property tax rate at 74 cents per $100 of assessed value, with 5.4 cents restricted for priorities listed in the district facilities plan. It also approved the 2020 motor vehicle and watercraft tax rate at 79.3 cents.
Superintendent Jerry Green compared the 74 cent tax rate to the rate from 2003, 17 years earlier, which set at 70.5 cents per $100 of assessed value. He said the 3.5 cent difference between the 17 years proved the “phenomenal budgeting” of the Pikeville Independent Schools District.
“You look at the 74 cent tax rate and compare that to other school districts,” Green said. “This is one of the best bang-for-your-buck bargains for education. It’s a phenomenal value for their education.”
Green also gave a presentation on the 2019-20 working budget. He said that there will be a revenue reduction of $224,341 in the working budget in the area of the district’s Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) funding, but the district saw an increase of about $86,000 from the tentative budget in May.
Pikeville Elementary School Principal Robert Jones and Pikeville High School Principal Jason Booher delivered reports on their schools at the beginning of the meeting.
Jones said that 695 people signed in for Pikeville Elementary School’s “Grandparents & Grandfriends Day,” which took place on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12. Students were encouraged to invite their grandparents or grandfriends to share lunch.
“We had a huge Grandparents Day last week, the biggest one we’ve ever had,” Jones said. “That’s the most we’ve ever had by quite a bit.”
In their reports, Booher and Jones also said that both of the schools completed their necessary evacuation drills.
Booher announced that the Pikeville High School Homecoming Parade will take place on Oct. 10, the game will take place on Oct. 11 and the dance will take place on Oct. 12.
Pikeville Independent Schools District’s Board of Education will meet again on Oct. 15. The public is welcome to attend every meeting.
